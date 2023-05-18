After the approval of Chisum Independent School District’s $50 million bond earlier this month, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said there must be a lot of planning before construction begins on a new high school and animal barn, as well as renovations across the district.
“There’ll be lots of meetings with the architects and the construction manager at risk,” the superintendent said Monday, noting there will also be plenty of meetings between the school board and school officials.
On May 6, voters in the school district voted to approve a bond package funding a future two-story high school, covered animal barn, multiple renovations across Chisum ISD and a reshuffle of its campuses.
Voters approved the measure with 315 votes supporting the bond and 230 votes against, according to Lamar County Elections officials.
With the addition of a 90,000-square-foot two-story high school, Chalaire said the district plans to rearrange its campuses, turning the original high school into the new middle school campus and making the middle school into an early development campus for prekindergarten through first grade.
The plans for the high school feature 21 classrooms; four science labs; a health science classroom; a larger band hall; a gym with a capacity of 1,500 seats and a community storm shelter, Chalaire said.
The superintendent said Monday that it was too early to say when the high school would be completed.
Chisum’s board of trustees began looking at the construction of additional classrooms across the district when it determined the best option was to build a new high school to accommodate the district’s growth, according to promotional materials.
The approved bond will also fund classroom renovations at the current high school to facilitate additional science, art and agriculture programs, as well as a covered animal barn large enough to house livestock of all sizes, Chalaire said.
Chalaire said Chisum ISD appreciates the support it receives from the community, its staff and the stakeholders within its district.
“We take pride in taking care of all of our facilities and look forward to this new high school addition and will continue to take good care of what the taxpayers have allowed us to provide for our students,” Chalaire concluded Monday. “It is greatly appreciated.”
