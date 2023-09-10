Chisum ISD logo

A 16-year-old Chisum High School student was transported to a Dallas hospital via helicopter Thursday after a vehicle ran him as he exited the football field, according to Superintendent Tommy Chalaire.

“We had a high school JV football player — a freshman — involved in an accident on campus while exiting the football field headed back to the field house,” Chalaire said. “It was determined that the student needed to be airlifted, and the student is currently at (Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas).”

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

