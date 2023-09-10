A 16-year-old Chisum High School student was transported to a Dallas hospital via helicopter Thursday after a vehicle ran him as he exited the football field, according to Superintendent Tommy Chalaire.
“We had a high school JV football player — a freshman — involved in an accident on campus while exiting the football field headed back to the field house,” Chalaire said. “It was determined that the student needed to be airlifted, and the student is currently at (Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas).”
Chalaire said the collision occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the roadway between the district’s field house and football field as the team was preparing to travel to Bells, Texas, for a junior varsity football game.
Police spokeswoman Alice Webb called the injury a “freak accident” and said officers did not issue a citation following the collision.
The student’s condition is stable, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Chalaire said he was wearing a football helmet when the vehicle struck him, and his vitals were stable as he was transferred from an ambulance to a helicopter.
The next day, Chalaire wrote on social media that the student was conscious and speaking.
“The outpouring of prayer and support are working on this young man, and the family extends their appreciation,” he wrote Friday on the district’s Facebook page. “The recovery road looks to be long, but promising.”
Chalaire said counselors returned to the campus Thursday after the student was injured to provide services for witnesses and others affected.
More than 150 people came together for a community prayer before classes began Friday, with representatives of churches and counseling agencies offering to consult with those in attendance.
The district canceled all of its football games this week, along with Friday’s high school pep rally, to allow students to be home to process what many witnessed shortly after school ended.
“We will use this time for students to be home with their families to talk through this traumatic experience that so many of us witnessed first hand yesterday,” a post read on the district’s Facebook page. “Chisum ISD greatly appreciates the efforts of everyone for assisting our students and staff in dealing with the human element of healing that far surpasses a game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.