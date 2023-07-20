CLARKSVILLE — An investor in the long-proposed rebirth of the Clarksville General Hospital told the City Council and several citizens at the Tuesday night meeting in City Hall that renewed construction on the planned facility is just about a month away.
“Right now we are targeting August 15 for closing and funding date, at which point the general contractor would be out there probably in just a matter of days after that to start construction,” Longview businessman Clay Meadows said, noting there were still plans that needed approval, but he is confident of that approval. Then if all goes as planned Phase I should be operational in a little under a year.
That confidence comes from the fact that the City of Clarksville signed on with the statewide PACE, Property Assessed Clean Energy, program in April.
The program is available to local property owners to upgrade their infrastructures through monies from PACE. Through the program, property owners can get long-term loans for energy-saving improvements that are not available from traditional sources, Charlene Heydinger, president of the group, told the council in April.
Meadows, who is on the boards of the hospital owner, Amy Holdings LLC, and the Clarksville General Hospital, thanked the council for joining PACE and giving the hospital dream a new boost.
“I know I have been to the City Council before, but I would like to thank you again for getting the PACE program approved for the City of Clarksville in such a quick time not only so that the hospital could benefit from it, but other businesses from now on can benefit from,” Meadows said.
Meadows told the crowd that the planned hospital will have an emergency room and other benefits for Clarksville and surrounding area.
“It will have a state of the art surgery theater in it. We already have a heart surgeon from Dallas who will be coming over here a couple of days a week to perform surgeries,” he said. “It’s a general hospital, but also it’ll be a heart hospital, which will probably be, I’m gonna say one of the top three or four heart hospitals eventually in the state of Texas.”
He reminded those present that the hospital is not being funded by local government agencies.
“It’s not financed by the municipality, but it’s all private money,” Meadows said.
Meadows talked a bit about his involvement in the project which began about three years ago.
“To build this kind of hospital in a small town is a challenge,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a six-month deal. But it turned into two and a half years This is one that just grabs your heart.”
But through it all he stuck with the dream, he said.
“Dr. (Arjumand) Hashmi had this vision of building this hospital or this type of hospital both a general hospital and a heart hospital in Clarksville, Texas. And he’s proud of it. Yes, it has been a challenge. It took time to find the right lenders that would see the vision that he wanted, what he wanted to build and be willing to finance this kind of hospital in Clarksville, Texas,” Meadows said of the long-delayed project to return a hospital to Clarksville. The original hospital closed in 2014.
Meadows said he feels the hospital will draw more businesses to the city, too.
“I’m looking for the hospital to be a crown jewel in Clarksville,” he said. “I would like to see the area in 10 years after the hospital is built.”
