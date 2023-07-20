Clarksville city Hall stock

Clarksville City Hall

CLARKSVILLE — An investor in the long-proposed rebirth of the Clarksville General Hospital told the City Council and several citizens at the Tuesday night meeting in City Hall that renewed construction on the planned facility is just about a month away.

“Right now we are targeting August 15 for closing and funding date, at which point the general contractor would be out there probably in just a matter of days after that to start construction,” Longview businessman Clay Meadows said, noting there were still plans that needed approval, but he is confident of that approval. Then if all goes as planned Phase I should be operational in a little under a year.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

