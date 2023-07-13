Lamar County Commissioner’s Court approved a proposed 2023-24 salary schedule for elected officials Monday and awarded an incentive to a solar farm project for a Delaware-based company expected to locate a project southwest of Paris on roughly 746 aces near the former Gordon Country Club.
According to a Proposed Salary Schedule for Elected Officials released Wednesday, most elected officials will receive a 10% increase to base salaries in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, up from $66,781 to $73,459 provided the proposed plan gains approval at a regular July 31 meeting, according to a notice County Judge Brandon Bell sent elected officials early Wednesday.
In addition to the county judge and four commissioners, those officials include the county and district clerks, tax assessor/collector, treasurer and full-time Precinct 5 justices of the peace. The five constables also are to receive a 10% base pay increase from $46,602 to $62,262 while the county sheriff is to see his base pay also increase 10% from $73,370 to $80,707.
The base pay for district judges and the county/district attorney is paid by the state with the county paying the full supplement allowed by law. The state sets the salary amount for the county court-at-law to be paid by the county with supplemental pay paid by the state for a total increase of $9,532 to $194,532, from the $181,505 total salary in 2022-23. As applicable, elected officials receive longevity pay and certificate pay with a travel allowance, or vehicle, in addition to a cell phone allowance.
With regard to the planned solar farm, the court approved a payment in lieu of property taxes of roughly $135,000 a year based on a generating capacity of 90 megawatts with the farm to be in full operation no later than Dec. 31, 2024, which means the first payment in lieu of taxes should begin in 2025 for a period of 10 years.
In other action, commissioners proposed a tax rate that is equal to the greater of the no new revenue tax rate, the voter approval tax rate or the de minimis rate, which gives smaller taxing units some flexibility to budget for extraordinary costs that may not be possible under the 3/1.2% voter approval rate.
“We will not be able to set a tax rate until we get our certified property rolls to know just how much revenue we will have to operate,” Judge Bell said. “I’ll be finalizing my proposed budget after we know the certified tax roll so we have scheduled a public hearing on the tax rate on Aug. 14.
The court also approved a 4.5% increase in health insurance premiums to be paid by the county, an increase Bell said was exceptionally good because most municipalities and counties are looking at a 6% increase, according to a Texas Municipal League representative. The court also decreased the years of service to be able to retire from 30 to 20 years, regardless of age. Employees may also retire at age 60 with 8 years of service or follow the Rule of Service — when age plus years of service equals 75.
Commissioners approved unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel bids from Hall Oil, Douglas Oil, Sun Coast Resource and Jackson Oil, a step that allows commissioners to shop around when ordering.
The court voted to let the Rules and Guidelines Governing the Management of the Covid-19 Outbreak expire July 31, 2023.
Following a brief executive session, the court voted to accept a multi-agency settlement. The county is to receive $41,000 from Walgreens, $37,000 from CVS, $21,000 from Walmart with an additional $22 million set aside for regional funds to be applied by entities with specific needs. An example would be a need to supply Narcan to volunteer fire departments or police to counteract opioid overdoses, Bell said.
