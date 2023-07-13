Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Lamar County Commissioner’s Court approved a proposed 2023-24 salary schedule for elected officials Monday and awarded an incentive to a solar farm project for a Delaware-based company expected to locate a project southwest of Paris on roughly 746 aces near the former Gordon Country Club.

According to a Proposed Salary Schedule for Elected Officials released Wednesday, most elected officials will receive a 10% increase to base salaries in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, up from $66,781 to $73,459 provided the proposed plan gains approval at a regular July 31 meeting, according to a notice County Judge Brandon Bell sent elected officials early Wednesday.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

