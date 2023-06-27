Between 250 and 300 people gathered Saturday evening at Love Civic Center for the annual NAACP-Paris Chapter’s heritage banquet, with a meal and a stirring message from the Rev. Gary Dean of Atlanta, Georgia.
As the audience mingled and ate a meal catered by Crawford’s Hole in the Wall restaurant, a list of previous speakers at the annual event was displayed on overhead screens. The list included a wealth of church leaders, activists, politicians — local and state — judges, other professional people and successful business and civic leaders. Also displayed was a roster of this year’s sponsors of the event
NAACP Paris President Robert High led the opening prayer and introduced the evening’s master of ceremonies, Carlton Cooper.
Cooper is a Paris native, a graduate of Paris High school, who went on to play basketball at the University of Texas-Austin from 1981 to 1985, where he was ranked among the 50 top players in the school’s history. He is a member of the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame’s board of directors.
He went on to play with the Dallas Mavericks and teams overseas, before signing on as athletic director at first SMU and then Texas A&M-Commerce. He is a member of the Wall of Honor at the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley. High called Cooper “an ambassador for Paris, Texas” who perseveres, serves, influences, teaches and mentors in the community.
Cooper recognized a number of distinguished attendees in the audience from coaches and educators, city leaders, first responders and law enforcement officials and others.
A presentation from local voting activist Sherry Scott on “Voting is Power,” during which she urged members of the NAACP to vote and for those who are not members to join the organization and vote, was followed by Cooper’s exhortation that “opportunities exist” for new black businesses as well as funding to foster those efforts if people “get involved.” The Rev, Joe Lewis then gave an impassioned vocal performance that set the audience to singing along and clapping enthusiastically.
The keynote speaker of the event was the Rev. Gary Dean, who Cooper praised for his history of helping the young people further their education in his 41 years in the Methodist ministry.
A Lamar County native and lifelong member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Dean is a graduate of West Lamar High School, Wiley College with a bachelors degree in education, and the Gammon Theological Seminary of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia, with a masters of divinity. He has pastored seven churches, including two white congregations, and served as a district superintendent in the United Methodist Church.
His speech touched on the historical leadership of the NAACP and the work the 114-year-old group’s leadership still is doing to advance the cause of justice in society today.
“We need more real leaders, to stand up, if our communities are going to return to the loving, caring, sacrificing communities they once were,” he said. “Will the real leaders here, please, stand up? Are you willing to stand up for the next 114 years?”
Dean shared his ABC’s of a real leader, such as one who “acts instead of arguing…gives instead of grumbling all the time…nurtures instead of neglecting…tries instead of trembling…zips through life instead of zigzagging all the time,” and invoked the words of Winston Churchill who said “Whatever you do in life, don’t quit.”
Robert High then introduced newly-appointed PISD Superintendent Althea Dixon, the first black superintendent, who spoke briefly on her vision for the district, touted the district’s academic standing as one of the top 10 schools in East Texas as chosen by U.S. World and News Report, and announced that this year’s graduates received $3.8 million in scholarships to further their education.
High recognized the family of Norm Davis, which is continuing his 45-year legacy of handcrafting fine-quality wooden items donated to the NAACP-Paris for use as gifts to the annual banquet speakers, including the Rev. Dean.
The event ended with a run-down of the group’s annual accomplishments followed by a group sing-along and a benediction from the Rev. Bob Bush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.