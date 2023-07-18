cmyk chissalarm.jpg

Maj. Jennifer Chisholm, left, and Lt. Paul Chisholm, took over leadership of The Salvation Army in Paris on June 26.

 Submitted Photo

Lt. Paul and Maj. Jennifer Chisholm took over the leadership of the Salvation Army in Paris on June 26, settling into the new surroundings and getting ready to know the community.

Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every three to five years. The Chisholms come to Paris from Corsicana, Texas, where they were responsible for the programs and services of the Corsicana Salvation Army.

