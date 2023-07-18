Lt. Paul and Maj. Jennifer Chisholm took over the leadership of the Salvation Army in Paris on June 26, settling into the new surroundings and getting ready to know the community.
Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every three to five years. The Chisholms come to Paris from Corsicana, Texas, where they were responsible for the programs and services of the Corsicana Salvation Army.
Paul and Jennifer met through Facebook, while both serving as officers in Fountain Valley, Colorado, and Corsicana, Texas, respectively. Paul is from California, and Jennifer is from North Carolina. They are both commissioned and ordained ministers with The Salvation Army, Jennifer since 2008 and Paul since 2020. Fountain Valley, Colorado, was Paul’s first appointment, where he served two years, and then one year in Corsicana. Jennifer has served in various locations throughout Texas, from Tyler, Lufkin, San Antonio and Corsicana for four years, and one additional year after her marriage to Paul, where they then served the community together.
They have one child, Chloe, who is eight years old. In their spare time they like to not only watch cooking and baking shows, but to also cook and bake as well. They also love getting out in their community, meeting new people and making new friends.
“It has been exciting to meet the people of Paris and discover the many opportunities for ministry here,” Jennifer said. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and, doing the most good alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”
The couple is responsible for all church programs and social services at The Salvation Army, including the shelter — grand opening set for Aug. 30 - the family store, soup kitchen serving dinner Monday to Friday, and lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays, food pantry and bread line, and church worship programs and services for all ages.
“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” Paul said. “We invite everyone to join us for worship each Sunday at 11 a.m., at The Salvation Army, 350 W. Kaufman St., here in Paris. We look forward to meeting you soon.”
For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, call 903-784-7548, or go to SalvationArmyTexas.org/paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.