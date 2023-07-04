Downtown is getting a new way to park, temporarily, while the City of Paris conducts a back-in angle parking study.
The study begins at 9 a.m. Friday along West Plaza, said City Engineer Todd Mittge, and will last for three weeks until July 29.
Parking stalls will close two days before to temporarily cover existing parking lanes with new pavement markings, according to a news release.
Mittge compared the new trial method to parallel parking.
“It takes some similar movements to pull slightly ahead of your space, and then signal, and then back into your parking space,” he said “This one takes fewer turning movements than parallel parking, which makes it easier to do.”
Mittge said the idea originated after the Texas Public Health Association hosted an inaugural conference in Paris last year, with Mark Fenton, host of PBS’ “America’s Walking,” as guest speaker.
“We did some walk audits in the community, and downtown was one of the areas that we did a walk audit for,” the city engineer said. “In this particular instance, (Fenton) observed that we have, on the exterior portion of the downtown square, we have head-in angle parking.”
Fenton’s walk audits are to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, Mittge said, and the former champion walker strongly recommended conducting a test to try back-in angle parking as a short-term measure.
“It’s safer for when the motorists pull out to merge into traffic,” Mittge said.
The city engineer explained the proposed method also provides more safety to pedestrians exiting their vehicles.
“Doors are facing the sidewalk, so they don’t have to walk out ever,” he explained. “Same thing for younger children. Sometimes they get out of the car, get excited and walk swiftly or run. This guides them back toward the sidewalk.”
Signs will be placed downtown explaining the temporary parking measure, along with steps required to complete the parking maneuver, Mittge said.
Comment cards are to be handed out to volunteers to give their opinion on the new way to park, and city officials, along with the Texas Department of Transportation, will review the feedback.
“We’re trying to employ these simple measures that are at a low cost to try and increase safety and slow traffic,” Mittge said.
