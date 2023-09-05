With a healthy dose of do si dos, a few allemande lefts and several promenades, the Love Civic Center was swinging Saturday night as square dancers twirled and stepped to the patter of the caller as the music played.

Square dance enthusiasts from 20 states and Canada moved to various calls and tunes for three nights and Sunday morning at the 27th Evening in Paris.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.