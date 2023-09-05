With a healthy dose of do si dos, a few allemande lefts and several promenades, the Love Civic Center was swinging Saturday night as square dancers twirled and stepped to the patter of the caller as the music played.
Square dance enthusiasts from 20 states and Canada moved to various calls and tunes for three nights and Sunday morning at the 27th Evening in Paris.
“Square dancers began arriving Wednesday night,” said Becky Semple, the tourism director at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. “When they get together it is like a family reunion.”
The dancers, including two husband and wife teams who will each be in charge of consecutive national conventions in 2025 and 2026, backed up what Semple said.
Ted Hofmeister and his wife, Tonia, will be in charge of the 74th National Square Dance Convention in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2025.
“We attend dances all over the county,” Ted said of his and Tonia’s effort to drum up interest in the 74th national convention. “Since April, Tonia and I have driven 25,000 miles to promote interest in the national convention.”
They love boosting interest in something that has been a part of their lives almost as long as they can remember.
“Tonia and I have been square dancing for over 50 years,” Ted said. “We met at a square dance when we were teenagers; both of our parents were square dancers.
“It is very much like family. You get lasting friendships,” Ted said.
Gary Lester of Houston, who along with his wife, Claudia, will run the 75th National Square Dance Convention, are longtime square dancing enthusiasts. Their convention will be held in Waco, Texas.
“I like the friendship and camaraderie and fellowship that we have,” he said. “I enjoy meeting people from all over the country.”
All those people were in town from states such as Hawaii, Washington, Minnesota and Virginia and others.
“They are spending several nights in our area hotels and enjoying shopping, dining in our restaurants all over town, and just having the best time,” Semple said.
The annual event came to town back when the civic center was brand new, organizers said.
“We moved here from Oklahoma City. Buster Quiesenberry, a Paris resident, told the callers about the civic center being constructed and we were the first group to hold an event here,” said Melba Jeffus, who along with Lisa Shoemake, the event coordinator and wife of one of the callers, is credited with bringing the event to Paris 27 years ago from Oklahoma where it had previously been held for years.
“Paris was happy to have the dancers back for another celebration in the civic center,” Semple said.
“The Lamar County Chamber, the Paris Visitors and Convention Council and the Love Civic Center staff are always so proud to welcome this wonderful convention to Paris every year,” said Semple. “It is always so much fun to hear how they love Paris and can’t wait to come back again. Many tell us it is one of their favorite places to square dance.”
The event brought hundreds of people into the center, while some stayed in recreational vehicles outside the center, many stayed nights in area hotels.
“Evening in Paris ended at noon on Sunday and some of them told me they were staying another night to see more of Paris,” Semple said. “The dancers told us they felt so welcomed by the Paris folks and their hospitality.
“They also got a kick out of the door prizes and gifts that several area businesses and individuals provided.
“We want to say thank you for their generosity,” Semple said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.