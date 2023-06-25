Former Reno mayor Bart Jetton, who resigned last month following his second arrest while in office, has been additionally charged with harassment following last month’s arrest.
Jetton, 53, has been held without bond at the Lamar County Jail since his arrest May 1, according to jail records.
Jetton served nearly two full terms before his arrest and subsequent resignation, and he was running for a third term at the time of his detention by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 28, a man named Jeff Hill, who said he was a childhood friend of Jetton, spoke to a Lamar County deputy about Jetton harassing him, according to an affidavit.
Hill said he had attempted to previously help Jetton in times of depression and loss, including once when Jetton was suicidal, according to an affidavit.
Continuous drinking and threats caused Hill to inform the then-mayor to cease contact, and, during the week of April 22, Jetton attempted to call Hill via cellular phone and made threats against Hill and his family, according to an affidavit.
Jetton contacted a mutual friend, according to an affidavit, and told the man that he intended to hire men from Oklahoma to beat Hill and his wife to death.
Hill also told a deputy that Jetton threatened to kill Judge Wes Tidwell and sexually assault his wife before requesting Jetton be criminally trespassed from his property, according to an affidavit.
Tidwell is the presiding magistrate in Jetton’s aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case, according to court records.
Jetton was arrested after a motion to adjudicate guilt was filed with the 6th District Court to revoke the then-mayor’s five-year probation for a 2021 altercation with his family, according to court records.
The cause of revocation was unknown publicly at the time, and Jetton resigned from office the following day.
“It has been an honor to serve as mayor for the past eight years,” Jetton wrote in a May 2 resignation letter addressed to Reno citizens and Tricia Smith, the city’s secretary. “I have had the great pleasure of working with great City Council members, and I have benefitted from the great employees at the City; however, the time has come for me to step back.”
Court records showed the misdemeanor charge was filed June 6 in county court after a warrant for Jetton’s arrest was issued May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.