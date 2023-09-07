U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, who represents District 4 which contains Paris, was the guest speaker Wednesday at a dinner gathering of the Lamar County Farm Bureau at Fish Fry restaurant in Paris.
His topics varied as he told the gathering about the Hunter Biden investigation, immigration, the dangers of China as well as listening to audience questions on water and hiring ranch hands, among other things.
He told the assembled that the Hunter Biden investigation is going well. Investigators got hold of a form 1023, which is the document FBI special agents use to record raw, unverified reporting from confidential sources, according to the Society of Former FBI Agents.
“That was generated by the FBI described as a highly credible source that we've been working with for 10 years that has always checked out. And everything he's ever said to the FBI has turned out to be true. It always confirms what we already know.” Fallon said. “The Washington Post just wrote an op-ed piece about how the Biden investigation should be taken seriously, and how we should continue forward.”
One of the questions Fallon got from the audience concerned water and infrastructure. The questioner said the area didn’t need more reservoirs, it needs improved infrastructures.
“I'm all for investment in infrastructure. When you look at it, and you have independent analysis, they say we need to invest, if we do it wisely, about $300 to $400 billion and that will take care of issues, not just water but transportation, rail bridges, etc.
He added that technological advances will help save water in the future.
“Suppose Texas’ population increases 30% over the next four years. We don't need 30% more water because of technological advances, because of reuse and treatment facilities and things of that nature,” he said.
Another man wanted to know what Fallon thought about people who have bigger ranches that are reportedly having a hard time getting immigrant labor for any period of time. And proposed a way to speed that process up. Do you have any input, he asked.
“What I like to see really leads to a bigger question on immigration. A lot of people on the left that are obsessed with one four letter word begins with an e and is envy and that is an awful word. And it can really corrupt the soul. It's about me versus them. It is what I can do with the abilities that God gave me. That's the definition of success. There's millions of people who want to come to this country,” he said. “About 340 million of us are lucky enough to be here. Most of us were born here, so why not say to certain folks, OK, you have a proficiency in English and you'd like to enter the military. And you're not a citizen. Why not serve the military for years? You earned it. You serve our country. Now you shake their hand and say, welcome citizens, and you give them their citizenship.
“Same kind of thing with people that follow the law. You have to come on a farm and work and you're gonna be here for six months, a year, then you're gonna go seasonal, and you're gonna go back home to your home country, you should get points towards a green card. The green card lottery is the worst dumbest policy any nation could have. You put your people’s names and draw them out. You don’t even know who they are. How about taking the best.”
He told the audience if he could have his wishes about the country he has two things that he would love to see happen.
They are having a balanced budget and for the government to secure the borders, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.