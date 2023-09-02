A volunteer hand cranks a roaster filled with Hatch chiles, freshly picked from a farm in Corrales, New Mexico. Festival creator Ron Pruesse said he traveled nearly 1,400 miles roundtrip to make sure the festival had the freshest chiles available.
Denton-based group Mariachi Quetzal returned to the festival to perform its blend of traditional mariachi numbers, along with rearranged interpretations of pop songs.
Pappy’s Peppers owner Carl Vaughn, 60, of Blossom, speaks to a customer during the Ninth Annual Hatch Chile Festival. He was one of dozens of vendors that set up booths on all sides of Market Square.
Thousands of pounds of hatch chiles were cranked by hand for various methods of consumption Saturday during the Ninth Annual Hatch Chile Festival at The Farmers and Artisan Market.
Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford, a festival co-organizer, estimated around 1,500 people were in attendance last year, and she said it looked like the same amount of people this year.
Festival creator Ron Pruesse was pleased with the turnout.
“This is way more than I’ve ever seen before,” he said as he took a break from selling the New Mexican peppers.
Named for self-proclaimed the chile capital of the world — Hatch, New Mexico — the annual festival began with an initiative by Preusse, who started the extravaganza after visiting New Mexico for most of his life.
“Well, last year, we had about 50 sacks,” the festival creator said. “This year, we got 65 (sacks) and we keep buying more and more.”
He said he traveled nearly 1,400 miles to pick up and deliver approximately 2,300 pounds of Hatch chiles for roast.
The line for chiles wrapped around the market towards the city’s skate park and remained that way until near the festival’s end.
Pruesse credited the chile festival with rebuilding the entrepreneurial spirit of Market Square.
“What it does is build the market,” he said, noting there were only four vendors when he started selling perishables more than a decade ago. “Once we started doing Hatch Chile Fest and more people knew about the market, it exploded.”
Several vendors sold items with Hatch chiles in the recipe, including Pappy’s Peppers owner Carl Vaughn, 60, who sold hot sauce, jam and various other canned fruit alongside his grandson Layne Vaughn, 14.
Like in previous years, the Denton-based group Mariachi Quetzal returned to sing traditional mariachi music and rearranged pop fusions, attracting dozens of onlookers and dancing children.
Debbie Jones, 62, and Johnnie Jones, 85, both of Paris, said they have volunteered before and do whatever they can to help the City’s Main Street Project.
“We’ve been doing this for three years now, and we do whatever we can do,” Debbie Jones said as the festival wound down. “Sometimes he does the chiles, sometimes he does the hamburgers, and I worked the T-shirts today.”
Johnnie Jones agreed.
“We just show up,” he said with a chuckle.
He was later seen cranking chiles for an order Pruesse sold.
“Cheri is very inspirational, and I love working with her and helping her out,” Debbie Jones said. “She’s really got a great heart.”
