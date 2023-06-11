Over a thousand people crammed into the empty streets of downtown Thursday for the kickoff of the 903 Sun Sets music series, serenaded by the country sounds of Tennessee-based troubadour Larry Fleet.
"We just started listening to Larry Fleet when we heard that he was playing, and we’ve been hooked,” said Lisa McLemore of Paris, who brought her two grandchildren. "He sounds great.”
Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Fleet is most known for his charting 2020 country hit "Where I Find God” and placing second on the USA Network reality competition "Real Country,” according to his biography.
Organized by Visit Paris, Texas, 903 Sun Sets take place at 7 p.m. every Thursday in June, rain or shine, according to Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen.
Hundreds of lawn chairs were scattered around Culbertson Fountain, with multiple people seen hanging out of windows of downtown lofts.
Dozens of children lined up all evening to be adorned with temporary tattoos or face painting, and others ran amok playing football, tag or cornhole with their relatives.
Local country act Red Stone Revival kicked things off with a variety of original songs and covers by Hank Williams and Bob Seger, among others.
Gina Crawford, director of operations at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, said the music series’s origin was an initiative of chamber President Paul Allen.
"Our chamber president has been wanting to do music,” she said from the chamber’s VIP tent. "We started talking to somebody that could actually help with the music, started coming up with some lineups and it all just fell into place.”
The evening’s emcees were KITX-FM disc jockeys Barry Diamond and Julie Stevens.
"Thank you guys for coming out to Visit Paris’s 903 Sun Sets concert series,” Stevens told the crowd swarmed around the Plaza. "This is the first of two, and we are so excited to be a part of it. Thank you for coming out today.”
Disc jockeys from rival radio station KFYN-FM will host the other two nights of the series, Allen confirmed last week.
Fleet, taking the stage to what began as a lackluster crowd, spoke to the crowd after immediately performing several songs.
Fleet said his mother was more into rock music, and his father got him into the country twang of Keith Whitley and Conway Twitty, among others, before his best friend introduced him to the King of Soul, Otis Redding.
"I started learning some solo music,” Fleet continued. "I kind of put it in a pot, stirred it up and this is what you got.”
