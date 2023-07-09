While one local realtor said she was concerned with the low inventory of homes for sale, three Lamar County realtors said things are returning to normal.
“Some people think that it’s a horrible market,” said Greg Clark, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Regional Realty. “I like to think that it’s really kind of getting back to kind of a normal market as far as the inventory that’s available, how long it stays on the market before it sells.”
Clark said he thought things were returning to normal with the current number of homes available for purchase, while Sherrie Holbert, an agent with Century 21 Executive Properties, concurred, saying she did not feel troubled by it.
“People just not wanting to list their house, because they can’t find anything else to buy, or they are just kind of sitting tight until the interest rates come down,” Holbert said of the low inventory.
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates 10 times in a row, now at 5.25%, to battle inflation, according to government data. Mortgage rates hit 6.81%, the highest level this year, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac.
“With higher interest rates, people are just going to not be able to afford what they could have afforded, say, three or four years ago,” Clark said. “So that’s automatically going to slow (the market) down a little bit.”
Regardless of high mortgage and interest rates, Lamar County is experiencing population growth.
“I, personally, have seen kind of an uptick on people moving here,” Holbert said. “Because of that, because of the political climate and wherever they’re moving from, their interest rates are probably about the same, but their taxes and the prices of their homes are so ridiculously high that they’re getting out of the area for whatever reason.”
Holbert said she’s currently working with families relocating from multiple places across North America, including a Canadian couple looking to become U.S. citizens.
Bryan Glass, broker and owner of Glass Land and Home, said the housing market has remained stable due to people wanting to move to Texas.
“The amount of people that are still moving to Texas creates demand, which keeps those price points where they need to be,” he said. “I don’t believe there’s too much fear in the market. I think, overall, it’s stayed pretty steady, pretty stable.”
Glass blamed the market’s slowdown on the summer heat and people going on vacations.
“You know, it’s been hot,” he said. “Everybody’s on vacation and whatnot. We’re still very busy.”
