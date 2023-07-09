Biz Home Sales

Lamar County market is normal, real estate workers say.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

While one local realtor said she was concerned with the low inventory of homes for sale, three Lamar County realtors said things are returning to normal.

“Some people think that it’s a horrible market,” said Greg Clark, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Regional Realty. “I like to think that it’s really kind of getting back to kind of a normal market as far as the inventory that’s available, how long it stays on the market before it sells.”

Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.