Huhtamaki logo

Huhtamaki, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has announced an expansion project for its Paris facility. With a commitment to meeting growing market demands, the company will be adding approximately 400,000 square feet to its existing facilities at 800 W. Center St.

“Huhtamaki’s ambitious growth plans will being up to 80 new job opportunities, increasing the existing workforce of 200,” said Maureen Hammond, executive director of the Paris Economic Development Corporation. “This project is set to drive an estimated investment of $85 million into our local economy, positioning it as one of the most significant capital expansion projects in Paris within the last decade. We are privileged to collaborate with and support Huhtamaki’s leadership team and employees as they advance the company’s strategic vision and continue their tradition of excellence in Paris.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.