Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Notice went out in the early afternoon to all elected officials about the salary order; a copy is on page 3. Officials have five days to respond to a grievance with the order to which the court has 10 days to appoint members and conduct a citizen’s grievance committee to make a decision on the complaint.

Earlier at the Monday meeting, Melissa Gordon, preconstruction manager, and Corey Wood, vice president of preconstruction for Harrison, Walker & Harper, shared information about the different type delivery methods used when planning projects such as the proposed $4 million plus all-purpose facility to be located on the county’s recently purchased seven-acre site on N. Main St.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.