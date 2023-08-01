Notice went out in the early afternoon to all elected officials about the salary order; a copy is on page 3. Officials have five days to respond to a grievance with the order to which the court has 10 days to appoint members and conduct a citizen’s grievance committee to make a decision on the complaint.
Earlier at the Monday meeting, Melissa Gordon, preconstruction manager, and Corey Wood, vice president of preconstruction for Harrison, Walker & Harper, shared information about the different type delivery methods used when planning projects such as the proposed $4 million plus all-purpose facility to be located on the county’s recently purchased seven-acre site on N. Main St.
The site is expected to be the location of the building along with a large transmission tower and possibly a fuel farm shared by the city and county. Once an architectural firm produces plans, the county will need to choose a delivery method to build the facility.
HWH officials explained differences in competitive sealed proposals, construction manager agent and construction manager at risk methods.
Later in the morning, commissioners submitted scores for four architectural firms in answer to a Request for Qualifications on the N. Main Street project to include those from locally located W.A. Civil, LLC, which scored the highest based on its record and being locally owned, with Komatsu Architects of Fort Worth, D.R. G of San Antonio and Level 5 Architecture of Mansfield also scored.
In other action, the court received 50-year memorandums of understanding with Deport, Sun Valley, Lamar Point VFD and Prairiland ISD to place outdoor warning systems; received executed copies of tax abatements with Ametsa Packaging, LLC and Tyson Nick Solar Project, LLC; received copies of settlement participation and release forms relative to multi-district opioid litigation; certified the county’s road inventory at 863 miles; and, received the county auditor’s monthly financial report, approved minutes and paid bills.
