Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell late Monday filed a $12,196,718 general revenue budget for fiscal year 2023-24 supported by a 2023 tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 valuation, the highest rate allowed by state law without a public vote but almost 4 cents less than the 2022 tax rate.

Action on the budget came after months of discussion with the four Lamar County Commissioners in an attempt by Bell to iron out differences in court meetings before a public hearing and vote at a 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 meeting in the first floor County Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.