Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell late Monday filed a $12,196,718 general revenue budget for fiscal year 2023-24 supported by a 2023 tax rate of 30.45 cents per $100 valuation, the highest rate allowed by state law without a public vote but almost 4 cents less than the 2022 tax rate.
Action on the budget came after months of discussion with the four Lamar County Commissioners in an attempt by Bell to iron out differences in court meetings before a public hearing and vote at a 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 meeting in the first floor County Courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Because of increased property values, the average property owner will not see a reduction in taxes although the county lowered the tax rate. The budget is available for review at co.lamar.tx., under subtitle Financial Transparency.
The proposed budget shows a 4.4% increase from last year’s budget of $11,584,482. Property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is expected to come in at $241,693, down slightly from the $271,413 reported last year. The debt tax rate of 1.45 cents supports a debt obligation of $6,153,349.
Bell takes $4,319,808 from a $13,713,364 fund balance, to balance a deficit budget that shows estimated revenues of $17,687,279 and expenditures of $22,007,087.
“I always underestimate revenue and overestimate expenses to avoid unnecessary budget amendments during the year,” Bell said from his office Tuesday afternoon. “We never spend all that is budgeted, and our revenues always come in higher, so at the end we usually do not take from fund balance.”
Bell described this year’s budget process as challenging, and said commissioners always did not agree but were cordial in discussions as the court worked together to make decisions after hearing requests from the county’s other elected officials and several not-for-profit organizations to which the county contributes.
“I think the process was as smooth as could be for five people that are not always going to agree with each other,” Bell said as he noted that he is not comfortable with a 10 % pay increase for elected officials that the court approved. “That’s a little out of my comfort zone, but I understand where the commissioners are coming from because we have not kept up with inflation and our salaries are still below other counties our size. I would have gone for 6% this year and then looked at it again next year.”
Otherwise, Bell emphasized that he thought the court took a conservative approach to spending where it was possible.
“I think we were very frugal, very conservative where we could be and where it was possible to save the taxpayers,” Bell said. “I guess what I am trying to say is we did not go on a spending spree.”
Because of many state mandates, including those at the Lamar County Jail, among others, and increasing road material costs and the many contracts the county has to do business to include technology and support for cyber security, Bell said he saw early on that it would have been impossible to go with the lower no-new revenue tax rate (28.3 cents) that he first approached the court about at the beginning of budget workshops.
