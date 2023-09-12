Commissioners on Monday approved a 10-year property tax abatement for a solar farm to be located south of Blossom in exchange for a payment in lieu of taxes worth an expected $372,200 a year for 10 years.
The Sgt. Hoskins Solar Project, named for fallen Marine Jay Hoskins, is a Nexus Ventures company, and is the largest of the Dallas firm’s three planned farms in Lamar County. Plans call for the construction of the $282 million project to begin in 2026 with a completion date in late 2027.
To be located south of Blossom in Prairiland ISD, the farm is to generate 200 megawatts of power with a battery storage capacity of 100 megawatts. The project has roughly 4,300 acres under option to lease or purchase with the exact footprint still to be determined, according to Garrett Peters, who represented Nexus Ventures at the Monday meeting.
Also named for fallen soldiers, the company’s Tyson Nick Solar Farm, a 90-megawatt farm near Gordon Country Club, is to begin construction in a few weeks, and the MRG Goody Solar Project, located farther west and south of Highway 82 in Chisum ISD, will begin construction at a later date. It is to produce 171 megawatts with a 50-megawatt storage system, Peters said.
Similar to other Lamar County solar farm abatements, the document approved Monday contains several assurances about the maintenance of county roads during the construction phase of the project as well as public protections, including fire suppression methods, both chemical suppressants for the battery storage facility and a control plan to eliminate excessive vegetation growth around the farm. The document also provides an assurance that the land will be returned to its original condition if the farm ceases production and provides $30,000 to the county to cover any costs associated with the agreement.
Assurances normal for such projects also include a stormwater pollution prevention plan and copies of any material safety data sheets or warnings that are relevant to the handling, installation or maintenance of solar panels and batteries. Copies of any other information provided by manufactures that detail materials used in solar panels will be provided in compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency requirements.
In other business, commissioners gave approval for the City of Paris to use the courthouse parking lot for the Pumpkin Festival scheduled Oct. 28. The court also approved an increase in the cost for the entities who use the county’s voting equipment from $100 to $200 a day for each piece of equipment.
“It’s mainly our May city and school elections,” Elections Administrator Trisha Johnson said. “I don’t know how long we have charged $100, but I know it has not changed since 2006.”
Johnson explained the state allows counties to charge up to 10% of the purchase price, noting the cost of the recently purchases equipment included $5,750 for voting machines and $3,325 for an ADA compliant machine. In addition, a maintenance contract costs $30,000 a year.
In other action, the court received from the district judges the certified salary orders for the auditor’s office and for district court employees, approved the county pay schedule order effective Oct. 1 and adopted a 2024 holiday schedule.
Commissioners also approved the purchase and installation of a 30-foot flag pole at a cost of $8,900 to be located on the northeast side of the courthouse on a six by six concrete pad near the N. Main Street sidewalk.
Also gaining court approval, up to $7,572 for the installation of a water tap and irrigation system for the new chiller yard where chillers were moved from the courthouse rooftop to the northwest corner of the parking lot. Plans call for landscaping both inside and around the chiller yard.
