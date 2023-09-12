Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

Commissioners on Monday approved a 10-year property tax abatement for a solar farm to be located south of Blossom in exchange for a payment in lieu of taxes worth an expected $372,200 a year for 10 years.

The Sgt. Hoskins Solar Project, named for fallen Marine Jay Hoskins, is a Nexus Ventures company, and is the largest of the Dallas firm’s three planned farms in Lamar County. Plans call for the construction of the $282 million project to begin in 2026 with a completion date in late 2027.

