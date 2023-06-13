Lamar County Com-missioners’ Court gave the nod to a new solar farm, presented an award to the Lamar County Historical Commission, finalized an upcoming tire collection event and approved the appointment of a new county extension agent at a Monday meeting.
No one from the public appeared at a hearing for an investment zone for the proposed J. M Hoskins Solar Project, to be located on 4,310 acres south of Blossom off CR 14050. The $282 million project consists of a 282 megawatt facility with a 100 megawatt storage battery. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 with service in place by December 2027.
The approval of an investment zone is required before the county can consider an economic development award for the project, according to Jeff Snowden with Capex Consulting Group.
Suzy Harper and Marvin Gorley were on hand to receive a “Distinguished Service Award” from the Lamar County Historical Commission. As it has for many years, the organization was recognized by the Texas Historical Commission for “outstanding preservation work” that educate citizens and generate interest in the history and character of Lamar County and Texas.
“I think the award is something we take for granted, but this year’s letter that THC wrote us said there are 254 counties in Texas, and out of 197 reports they only give 83 distinguished service awards,” Harper said. “So it’s not like my grandson’s soccer team where everybody gets a medal.”
Larry Pierce, regional coordinator for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service program introduced Jaci Eaves as the recently appointed Lamar County Extension Agent. Most recently, Eaves served as an agriculture teacher at Paris High School.
“She holds a bachelors of science degree in agricultural science and technology from Texas A&M-Commerce so we’re glad to have her as our final candidate,” Pierce said. “She is currently working in Fannin County with the county agents over there as part of our first step program, learning the roles and responsibilities of county extension agents. She’ll begin work here July 1.”
Julia Trigg Crawford with Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine presented final information about an upcoming tire collection event sponsored by her organization and the county with a $4,500 award from Ark-Tex Council of Governments.
Scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon June 24 on the courthouse parking lot, the event is restricted to car and pickup tires only with no 18-wheeler or tractor tires accepted along with no tires from commercial businesses.
The court continued budget workshops, hearing from the Lamar County constables, County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris and the Lamar County Historical Commission.
Commissioners began discussions about the amount of raises, if any, for both elected officials and county employees. County Auditor Kayla Hall reminded the court of a July 10 meeting with a deadline to publish an elected official salary schedule.
In other action, the court approved classifying several vehicles as surplus and entered into agreements for auctioneer services; approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Roxton to provide construction equipment for the repair of multiple roads within the city; approved a one-year lease with the American Red Cross for offices at 2673 N. Main St.; approved data agreements with Texas Health and Human Services agency necessary for the issuance of birth certificates; approved documents related to a Texas Department of Agriculture county roads grant; and rejected and resubmitted bids for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel.
Commissioners approved a consent agenda with a single vote to accept and budget unexpected revenue to include $500 from SAFE-T for rented office space; $558 from Paris Iron & Metal from the sale of scrap metal; $98 from jury donations to Veterans Services; and $30,000 each from Roscsol LLC, Nexus Ventures and Rowdy Creek as consulting fees reimbursement for solar farm incentive applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.