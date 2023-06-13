Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Lamar County Com-missioners’ Court gave the nod to a new solar farm, presented an award to the Lamar County Historical Commission, finalized an upcoming tire collection event and approved the appointment of a new county extension agent at a Monday meeting.

No one from the public appeared at a hearing for an investment zone for the proposed J. M Hoskins Solar Project, to be located on 4,310 acres south of Blossom off CR 14050. The $282 million project consists of a 282 megawatt facility with a 100 megawatt storage battery. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 with service in place by December 2027.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

