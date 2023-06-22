Ronny Tribble, a Tigertown resident, recently was amazed to receive a postcard addressed to his mother, which arrived 80 years after it was mailed.
Posted May 22, 1943, in Marble, Arkansas, the postcard, signed only with a single name, “Valda,” is a chatty note with news of a loved one’s departure and a mild rebuke over the addressee’s failure to “ever write back.”
“Hi there, honey,” the postcard reads. “Well, I am a widow this morning. Walter left last night…but I’ll get to see him in June. … Why don’t you ever write back?” — Valda.”
The postcard was affixed with a penny stamp — which still held after eight decades. The reverse side featured a color rendering, titled “Relaxing at the Beach.”
Ronny Tribble said he has no idea who sent the postcard, which was addressed to his mother, who died 10 years ago. He also knows of no reason his mother would have traveled to Marble, Arkansas.
Elaine Decker, the addressee, was a resident of Tigertown, in the northwest part of the county, in 1943, who, according to her son and daughter-in-law, had spent some time during the war living and working in Dallas. They speculate the sender was someone Elaine met while there who settled in Arkansas.
“She lived with a bunch of women over there in a boarding house,” said Pam Tribble, Ronny’s wife of 50 years. “We do not know who this person could be.”
The postcard was addressed to Elaine at “Direct, Texas, Rural Route,” but it never made it there, apparently.
“There is no post office in Direct these days,” said Ronny. “We got a call from a friend of ours, Bruce Parson, who said he had been asked by his mail carrier if he knew anyone who was related to Elaine Decker in Direct. Bruce knows everyone, so he called me and then I called the Sumner post office and asked if they had anything for my mother, Elaine Decker, and they said yes, immediately. They were real excited to hear from me.”
“It came to us already presorted from the North Texas district distribution center in Coppell,” said, Kwen Gunn, the clerk at the Sumner USPS office. “We couldn’t help but figure out who it belonged to.”
Gunn and Sumner mail carrier Brenda Story asked other carriers if anyone knew the name.
“It took us about a week to find out who it went to,” said Story. “It was right across the road from where I already deliver mail every day, so I hand delivered it to the Tribble’s door. I’ve been a mail carrier for about 15 years, and I have delivered some late mail in that time, but not that late. Not 80 years late.”
Elaine and Lonny Tribble married as soon as he returned from the war in 1945. He was stationed in Germany and had been wounded and spent about a year on a medical ship before making his way back to Lamar County. He called from Paris and asked Elaine to drive in so they could get married by a justice of the peace. She had to ask a neighbor with a vehicle to drive her to town.
Elaine and Lonnie had three children. He ranched and she kept the home and raised the kids. They lived just across the road from where Ronny and Pat live today. The younger Tribbles have three sons and five grandchildren. One of their sons, Michael, once worked at The Paris News and is now a senior executive at National Geographic.
Ronny worked as an appraiser for a number of years in Jasper County, Texas, before he and Pat, a teacher, returned to Tigertown, where he began work with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. He retired with the rank of lieutenant and had been in charge of the county jail.
“I was glad to get this,” said Lonny of the long-delayed mystery missive. “It is a part of our family history. I was more surprised it took so long to get here.”
Attempts to contact a representative for the U.S. Postal Service’s distribution center in Coppell for information on how this mail could have been delayed for so long were unsuccessful at presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.