Ronny Tribble, a Tigertown resident, recently was amazed to receive a postcard addressed to his mother, which arrived 80 years after it was mailed.

Posted May 22, 1943, in Marble, Arkansas, the postcard, signed only with a single name, “Valda,” is a chatty note with news of a loved one’s departure and a mild rebuke over the addressee’s failure to “ever write back.”

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.