Something felt wrong as Ben Hutchens and his two beat partners looked into the camera. It was a warm night in Norman, Oklahoma, and John Crain Field was silent. It was a little too quiet.
An hour after the Oklahoma State soccer team’s 2-0 win against rival Oklahoma, Hutchens’ last task was recording a video recap of the match on the field. Midway through the standup, the field woke up. A sprinkler screeched like a wild animal and poked its head up through the grass, shooting a spout of water right at Hutchens and his friends.
‘What am I getting into?’ Hutchens thought.
Thankfully, things tended to go more successfully after that day. At least, he never again got sprayed by a rogue sprinkler.
Sports took hold of Hutchens’ life as a kid growing up in Denton, Texas, and has really never let go. From playing knee football in the bedroom with his two brothers to golfing with his dad, from a young age Hutchens knew he wanted to work around sports.
Pursuing a sports media degree at Oklahoma State University seemed like a good way to further that goal and was also how he ended up getting his socks soaked on a soccer field.
Hutchens is thankful he stuck with reporting.
Along with his work at the OSU student newspaper, The O’Colly, Hutchens has worked with newspapers like the Tulsa World, Stillwater News Press and Guthrie News Leader covering college and high school sports.
While at OSU, Hutchens interviewed Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy, former NFL running back Barry Sanders and No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick Jackson Holliday. Some of the credentials he received from covering events like the Fiesta Bowl, PGA Championship and Women’s College World Series hang on his wall in a display case.
To Hutchens, talking to the prominent names and standing in behemoth stadiums are surreal, but not the most satisfying part of the job. It’s connecting with the community, building relationships and unearthing the story nobody else knows about that make his job meaningful. That is what he plans to bring to The Paris News.
Management of the newspaper is looking forward to him doing just that.
“We are ready for Ben to hit the ground running on getting all sports covered in the RRV area and developing relationships with all the area coaches and players” Publisher Clay Carsner said.
Managing Editor David Money agreed and said he was more than ready to have someone of Hutchens’ caliber take the reins of the newspaper’s sports coverage.
