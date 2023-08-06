The Paris Boys & Girls Club will honor three men with Wall of Honor recognition Saturday night at the Paris Golf and Country Club. Brothers Matt and Glen Bawcum and Bryan Glass will be recognized at an event that begins with visitation at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
“We have three truly outstanding folks being inducted into the Wall of Honor this year,” Alumni Committee Chairman Pat Murphy said. “We appreciate their contributions to the Boys & Girls Club and to the community as a whole.”
Tickets, at $50, are available by calling Murphy at 903-785-0441.
Glen Bawcum
Bawcum was raised in Idabel, Oklahoma, where he graduated high school. He attended East Central University on an academic and tennis scholarship and graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Finance.
After spending four years with the U.S. Treasury Department, he, Matt Bawcum and their father, Jerry, moved to Paris to open Toyota of Paris in 1989.
With dedicated employees and a supportive community, the dealership was very successful and received numerous awards for operational excellence and customer service.
While in Paris, Glen has been involved in many civic and community organizations including: Liberty National Bank Board of Directors, Paris Regional Medical Center Board Member and Chairman, Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, PEDC member, St. Joseph Community Foundation, Meals on Wheels, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
He has enjoyed mentoring kids at both Paris and North Lamar as well as working with men transitioning from incarceration back to everyday life. Also, the Bawcum family was recently honored with the LifetimeAchievement Award from the United Way.
Bawcum attends church at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where he is a long-standing member of the finance committee.
He has been married for 37 years to his high school sweetheart, Tracy, and has with three children, Alec, Andi, and Marc, all of whom played sports at The Boys and Girls Club.
He and his wife also have two grandchildren and one on the way.
His hobbies are golf, tennis and pickleball.
“I really credit my mother and father for showing me how to serve others and be generous,” Bawcum said. “I’ve always had a special place in my heart for children, especially those that are economically disadvantaged.”
Matt Bawcum
Matt Bawcum grew up in Idabel, Oklahoma, attended East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma and graduated with a business degree in 1988.
He spent a year working in Oklahoma City before moving to Paris along with his brother, Glen, and their father, Jerry, to open Toyota of Paris.
“The amazing generosity of this community, evident from the beginning, inspired our parents to set an example for our family to get involved and give back,” Matt said.
Matt has been involved with various community organizations in Paris throughout the past 34 years.
Currently he serves on the Paris Transitional House, the Society of Saint Vincent DePaul and HomeStay Boards.
He strives to encourage youth to realize their true self-worth.
He has been teaching faith formation at Our Lady of Victory for many years, presently sharing the faith with high school students.
Bawcum and his wife, LeAnna, have one son, Chandler, and are expecting their first grandchild.
He enjoys spending time with family, conversations with friends, playing and watching golf and tennis, good food and working outside.
“Though I question my worthiness for this honor, I am humbled and grateful for this generous recognition and look forward to continuing to serve in this wonderful community,” he said.
Bryan Glass
Bryan Glass is a Paris native and a 2005 graduate of Paris High School. While playing football for Paris High School, Glass was tabbed as an honorable mention all-state, all district, and all Red River Valley selection his senior year. He earned three letters in football at the University of North Texas from which he graduated in 2008
After college, Glass moved back home and entered real estate sales and investments, and in July 2018 he opened the doors to his own brokerage, Glass Land and Home. He has since been selected by his peers as Realtor of the Year of the Paris Board of Realtors and now serves on the Executive Board for that organization. Included with his real estate endeavors, Glass and his wife, Hanna, also have a beef cattle ranch. He has been the owner /operator since 2009 of a waterfowl hunting guide service, Redleg Outfitters, that offers services in Texas, Oklahoma, and most recently going international in Alberta, Canada.
Glass has served in many civic organizations since returning home to Paris.To name just list a few, he has served on the Board of Adjustments for the City of Paris, Leadership of Lamar County Class of 2011, Chairman of the Agricultural Committee for the Chamber of Commerce, Texas State Chairman of the Delta Waterfowl Foundation, past President of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, and past President of the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley.
He currently serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club foundation and has been newly appointed to the Board of Directors at Liberty National Bank in Paris, Texas.
Glass and his wife, Hanna, who have been married since May 2014, are members of the First United Methodist Church of Paris. Bryan serves on the board for Little Ark Learning Center & Staff Parish Relations Committee.
The couple live on their ranch in Powderly, Texas, with their 4- year-old daughter, Carter, and their canine companions Skeeter, Jock, and Buster.
