The Paris Boys & Girls Club will honor three men with Wall of Honor recognition Saturday night at the Paris Golf and Country Club. Brothers Matt and Glen Bawcum and Bryan Glass will be recognized at an event that begins with visitation at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

“We have three truly outstanding folks being inducted into the Wall of Honor this year,” Alumni Committee Chairman Pat Murphy said. “We appreciate their contributions to the Boys & Girls Club and to the community as a whole.”

