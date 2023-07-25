Paris City Hall Stock

A new mixed-use development with retail and multifamily housing on Lamar Avenue gained approval, and plans for Forestbrook Estates, a roughly 200-acre planned housing community north of Jefferson Road and near Love Civic Center moved forward by separate action Monday night at a Paris City Council meeting.

After public hearings, during which several residents presented objections based on feared drainage problems, the council approved both specific use permits and zoning changes for a mixed-use development planned by Shine in Paris LLC, a Dallas-based firm. Plans call for a single story retail building fronting 2500 Lamar Ave. next door to a Paris EMS station and across the street from Dairy Queen. Behind that building, a three-story structure is planned with multiple retail/office offerings on the first floor and 28 apartments on the two floors above. Three, two story buildings are planned for the back of the property, each with 12 apartments, for an additional 36 apartments.

