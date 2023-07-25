A new mixed-use development with retail and multifamily housing on Lamar Avenue gained approval, and plans for Forestbrook Estates, a roughly 200-acre planned housing community north of Jefferson Road and near Love Civic Center moved forward by separate action Monday night at a Paris City Council meeting.
After public hearings, during which several residents presented objections based on feared drainage problems, the council approved both specific use permits and zoning changes for a mixed-use development planned by Shine in Paris LLC, a Dallas-based firm. Plans call for a single story retail building fronting 2500 Lamar Ave. next door to a Paris EMS station and across the street from Dairy Queen. Behind that building, a three-story structure is planned with multiple retail/office offerings on the first floor and 28 apartments on the two floors above. Three, two story buildings are planned for the back of the property, each with 12 apartments, for an additional 36 apartments.
“It’s 900 square feet for two bedrooms, and 700 square feet for one bedroom,” Pann S. Sribhen, of Dallas-based PSA Engineering, said after the meeting. Earlier, he spoke to council, making assurances that the development would handle all stormwater drainage with two large retaining ponds and other measures.
During a public forum, David and Pat Bolton, 205 25th St SE, and Doris Redus, 260 26th SE, expressed fears about added stormwaters to an already stressed drainage system that floods Lamar Avenue and houses to the south along the city’s Big Sandy drainage system that carries water southward from the city.
“The people that live down 26th street have flooded in the past, and with all of this rain in the drainage ditch that floods, my concern is what the extra buildings are going to do,” Pat Bolton said.
David Bolton questioned the council about what would happen if the developer’s drainage plans were insufficient to handle all the runoff more concrete might cause.
“It looks like this is probably going to go through,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, who is going to be responsible?”
Redus expressed frustration.
“My complaint is all this water that comes down the drainage ditch comes to my door,” she said, adding that “there’s trash in the ditch that no one has bothered to clean out.
“The people that I bought the house from had turned the garage into a room, and that room has flooded three times,” Redus said. “I can’t deal with this anymore. They widened the ditch but all the water doesn’t get through there, and I get it. I don’t know what to do about it. That’s your problem.”
Andrew Mack, city director of Planning & Community Development, also addressed drainage, assuring council that the Shine in Paris project would follow all city ordinances while he mentioned earlier discussions about overall drainage problems at previous Planning and Zoning and City Council meetings.
“I know that our city engineers are working hard with our city manager and assistant city manager and public works department to address issues and concerns regarding the design capacity of our larger system,” Mack said. “I believe that the city manager is planning a future presentation to the council to further address those issues.”
As a consent agenda item, council approved a master plat for the Paris Jefferson Road Subdivision, the first development of the roughly 200-acre Forestbrook Estates planned housing development. The approval of the master plat for 290 single family homes, gives indication the project, first introduced in April 2022, is moving forward.
“Oh yes, it’s definitely moving forward,” Mack said after the meeting. “The developer has purchased the property, and we are working through the process with him.”
Lubbock investor Nathan Spaulding and a team representing investors met in April 2022 with members of both the Paris City Council and the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission. Since that time, the city has taken several steps to move the project forward including making changes to the city’s master thoroughfare plan for a new four-lane divided New Jefferson Road thoroughfare with sidewalks and landscaping to run east-west from SE Loop 286 to S. Collegiate Drive through the proposed development, a first of its kind for Paris. The Texas Department of Transportation still must approve changes.
The proposed project includes 290 single-family lots, roughly 10-acres of multifamily units, about six acres for commercial, 12 acres for mixed use, nine acres for an elementary school land donation and about 40 acres for a park donation, according to newspaper records.
In other action, the council named Historic Preservation Commission member Seth Johnson to the Main Street Advisory Board to fulfill a requirement, approved the lowest bids received for water and wastewater treatment chemicals for use in FY 2023-24, approved the final plot for two lots in the 1300 block of NW Loop 286, approved a specific use permit for a tattoo shop at 116 1st SE St., gave direction to staff with regard to the nonprofit approval process for city funding in the coming year budget and gave approval for a pay increase for the city’s municipal judge.
