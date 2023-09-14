In separate meetings earlier this week, Paris City Council approved a $58.2 million budget for FY 2023-24 supported by a 47.782 cents per $100 taxable valuation after conducting public hearings on both the tax rate and budget at a Monday night meeting where no one from the public spoke during the public hearing.
Because of state law, the tax rate cannot be approved at the same meeting as a public hearing on the rate, according to Finance Director Gene Anderson who presented both the tax rate and budget proposals. Council approved the budget at the Monday meeting and then approved the tax rate at a special meeting Tuesday night.
The tax rate is up 3.5 cents per $100,000 valuation from last year’s tax rate, driven by a 6-cent increase in the debt service rate due to rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and in an effort to ease some of the burden on water/sewer customers by switching utility debt from utility rates to property tax. The net result equates to an average $110 savings per year on overall utility bills, Paris City Manager Grayson Path said.
A breakdown of the rate sees 32.178 cents per $100 property valuation for maintenance and operations, down from the past year’s 34.377-cent rate and 15.606 cents for debt service, up 6 cents from 9.901 cents in 2022-23. The maintenance and operations tax levy is budgeted to remain flat at $8,030,000 just as it has been in FY 21/22 and FY 22/23, according to information shared at the public hearing.
At the 47.782 cent per $100 valuation tax rate, the owner of a $100,000 home is expected to pay roughly $478, up $36 from $442 last year. Property values continue to increase from a total taxable value of $2.423 billion in FY 2022-2023 to $2.589 billion in FY 2-23-24, a 7% increase.
A breakdown of the total $58.2 million budget includes General Fund 31,051,559; General Fund Bonded Indebtedness $3,781,948; Water and Sewer Utility $20,987,300; Airport Fund, $1,037,041 and Sanitation Utility $1,380,000.
In other action, the Council approved the payment of $275,000 as a city match for a Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division multi-million airport runway and taxi-way renovation project temporarily scheduled for next year. Council also issued several annual solid waste permits and agreed to forgive civil penalties on a vacant lot at 1567 S. Main St. but charge both principal and half of the interest owed on the property, which is under a purchase contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.