In separate meetings earlier this week, Paris City Council approved a $58.2 million budget for FY 2023-24 supported by a 47.782 cents per $100 taxable valuation after conducting public hearings on both the tax rate and budget at a Monday night meeting where no one from the public spoke during the public hearing.

Because of state law, the tax rate cannot be approved at the same meeting as a public hearing on the rate, according to Finance Director Gene Anderson who presented both the tax rate and budget proposals. Council approved the budget at the Monday meeting and then approved the tax rate at a special meeting Tuesday night.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

