Paris Independent School District trustees approved a $47,061,446 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 at a meeting Monday night in the PISD administration building.
The school’s fiscal year begins July 1. While the budget was adopted, the tax rate was not.
Tish Holleman, the district’s business manager, said it is normal for districts that operate on a July 1 to June 30 fiscal year to adopt a budget on estimated revenues as that makes for an easier transition into the school year which this year begins Aug. 14.
“The tax values will be certified by the Lamar County Appraisal District in July, then the TEA (Texas Education Agency) will give us information on the tax compression in August,” she said. “Then the district can adopt a tax rate either in late August or September.”
Holleman told the board that this year’s budget is a $1.4 million deficit budget, but is workable.
She said the budget that was built off of $45,688,447 estimated revenues will be balanced with money from the fund balance.
“The fund balance is in good shape,” she said. “It (the deficit budget) is not that bad. It is certainly workable for a year. Hopefully, we will get some help in September.”
The help she mentioned would come, if it does come, from an expected second special session of the state legislature. Gov. Abbott called a special session shortly after the regular session of the 88th legislature ended in May. But nothing was done to address raises for teachers. The hope is he will call another special session some time this summer.
The new budget calls for a 3% raise for all district teachers.
The board also voted to continue to offer district employees 100% coverage on their health insurance.
The district will pay $485 per month for employees who choose to participate in the copayer insurance plan.
