This is the local billboard promoting the European chain’s new chicken sandwich can be seen on Loop 286 near McQueen Propane, 3330 NW Loop 286. The billboard out on the loop is part of a French company’s campaign to promote their chicken sandwich.
KFC France has featured the second largest Paris in the world in an international advertisement on social media, and a local billboard promoting the European chain’s new chicken sandwich can be seen on Loop 286 near McQueen Propane, 3330 NW Loop 286.
“Cuisiné with du poulet français,” Paris resident Jonathan Robinson, 38, said as he read the billboard in the social media advertisement, available on KFC France’s Instagram account.
The sentence translated means “cooked with French chicken,” according to Google’s translation service.
Local videographer Jeff Davis of Red Cord Productions said New York City-based agency Fiat Lux contacted him through Google to film locally for an unknown French client.
“When I first started talking to the producer, he told me that they were working with a company out of France, and they were looking for a local production company to help find talent and do some location scouting,” David explained. “Then he told me that the client was KFC, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s pretty stinking awesome.’”
Davis said filming locally for the advertisement was a no-brainer, given the marketing campaign.
“They actually put up billboards in a bunch of different cities throughout the U.S., and they were targeting cities that were named after, you know, other cities in France,” Davis explained. “So, of course, Paris, Texas, is one of those.”
Robinson said several notable locals filmed footage for potential ads, including comedian Daryl Felsberg and business owner Dustin Broadway, among others.
Kendrick Harris was also featured in the first commercial, posing in front of what once was the second-tallest Eiffel Tower in the world on his four-year-old quarterhorse Cheyenne.
“I was honored and excited, because there’s one million and five people in Paris who have horses and stuff, so, for him to actually choose me to do that, I was excited,” the 32-year-old self-described country boy said.
After filming in several locations across Paris, Davis said he sent his footage to Warner Bros. France to finish post-production work for the campaign.
“They’re doing all the editing, which they’ve already produced one ad,” he explained. “I know there’s more coming out.”
Davis said the campaign is supposed to be comical, with various locals-turned-actors reacting to funny questions and badly translating the billboard.
“I’m pretty sure they are having a pretty good laugh in France right now,” Robinson added.
