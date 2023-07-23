KFC France billboard.jpg

This is the local billboard promoting the European chain’s new chicken sandwich can be seen on Loop 286 near McQueen Propane, 3330 NW Loop 286. The billboard out on the loop is part of a French company’s campaign to promote their chicken sandwich.

KFC France has featured the second largest Paris in the world in an international advertisement on social media, and a local billboard promoting the European chain’s new chicken sandwich can be seen on Loop 286 near McQueen Propane, 3330 NW Loop 286.

“Cuisiné with du poulet français,” Paris resident Jonathan Robinson, 38, said as he read the billboard in the social media advertisement, available on KFC France’s Instagram account.

