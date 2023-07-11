Unprecedented leaks in the two pipelines that bring water from the water treatment plant at Lake Crook into the City of Paris and to the Lamar County Water District prompted city officials Monday afternoon to issue a call for all residents to conserve water.
“Out of an abundance of caution, city officials are initiating strategies employed typically during times when water conservation is important,” a news release stated. “Starting today, citizens and businesses are asked to eliminate nonessential water use.”
The call came with assurances that the quality of water in storage tanks and currently being produced by the water treatment plant has not diminished , and with a statement that there is no estimated time frame for repairs to be completed.
“There is no concern over the quality or the safety level of the water going to our customers,” the release stated. “The concern is solely with the amount of water in our storage tanks.”
Earlier today, Public Works Director Doug Harris explained the unusual circumstance.
“Contractors were on site working on a leak that developed a week ago on a 30-inch line when a leak on the 33-inch line developed shortly after noon yesterday,” Harris said about the 58-year-old concrete reinforced lines. “One of the pipes had a complete rupture back in the 90s, but since then there have been no leaks.”
Because of continued rainfall, work has been delayed while the leaking pipes continue to deliver water to the city.
“Our goal right now is to get all of our storage tanks (12 million gallons) full right now and then we’re planning on temporarily shutting the pumps to get the pressure off the lines so the contractor can get in there and place a clamp on the 30-inch line first, and then we’re going to turn the pumps back on so that we don’t lose service. Then, we’ll do the same procedure for the 33-inch line,” he said.
Harris reinforced the call for conservation.
“It’s just important for people to conserve water right now until we get all these things correct,” Harris said, adding that because of the weather causing work delays, there is no no timeline on work to be completed. “Our goal is to never lose the ability to service the public, and voluntary conservation measures will go a long way with helping us accomplish that.”
Monday’s news release asked citizens and businesses to “eliminate nonessential water use.”
Nonessential water use is defined as uses that are neither essential nor required for the protection of public, health, safety, and welfare, including the following:
• Irrigation of landscape areas, including without limitation: yards, parks, athletic fields, and
• Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle;
• Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts,
• Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;
• Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street;
• Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi -type pools;
• Use of water in a fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes except where necessary to support aquatic life;
• Use of water from hydrants for construction purposes or any other purposes other than firefighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.