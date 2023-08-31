The Paris Junior College Board of Regents approved the budget and set a slightly lower tax rate for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year when it met Monday at the Louis B. Williams Administration Building on the college’s Paris campus.
“Obviously, with the appraisal values being higher, we’re going to have more revenue coming in,” said board President Curtis Fendley of the tax rate of $.071 per $100 valuation.
The board also approved a balanced $37,001,700 budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Before the meeting, PJC President Pamela Anglin played three commercials created by Deadcat Media for use on social media featuring students Isabella Sanchez and Brendan Batchelder showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses, known as STEM pathways, and PJC’s new mechatronics program.
No one from the public spoke during the public budget and tax hearing.
Regents also adjourned into an executive session to consult on a legal matter and to deliberate possible new hires, resignations or retirements.
Returning to the public session, board members accepted three promotions, including Rob Stanley as the new vice president of academic instruction, along with seven new hires; three resignations; and the retirement of Joe Jackson, the director of library services.
JET grant
Last week, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced over $2.7 million in career training grants to Northeast Texas schools, according to a news release.
“(Jobs and Education for Texans) grant funds have made it possible for Paris Junior College to purchase the most current training equipment available to use in workforce programs,” Anglin said in a statement. “This particular grant provided $290,000 to add new trainers in our mechatronics program.”
The JET program provides grants to purchase and install equipment necessary for the development of career and technical education courses or programs for high-demand occupations, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
More information regarding the JET grants presented to Northeast Texas schools will be available in Tuesday’s edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.