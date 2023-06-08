The Paris Municipal Band begins its 101st consecutive season Friday night in Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St., with an hourlong free concert scheduled to start promptly at 8:30 p.m.
Considered the longest consecutive performing band in Texas, the Paris Municipal Band features musicians ranging in age from teens to seniors in their 70s, and some of the members have been involved with the group for more than 50 years. The band is supported and sponsored by the City of Paris, and is directed by Joe Watson, now in his 11th season at the helm.
“We have about 60 members, teens through the 70s, and includes many local adults along with high school band members from North Lamar, Paris, Prairiland and Chisum,” Watson said. “Some adults are from DeKalb, Hugo, Royse City as well as local adults.”
As has been the case for the past decade, Byron Myrick will serve as announcer. Randy Nation will serve this summer as sound man, Watson said.
“Each concert will offer a variety of music, suitable for all ages,” Watson said about six planned concerts scheduled each Friday night through July 14 with a June 30th concert featuring patriotic music in advance of the Fourth of July.
As is its custom, the band begins each concert with “The Star Spangled Banner” and ends with “I Love Paris.”
Other selections for the band’s opening performance Friday include “Fantasy on an Irish Air,” a well-known and touching Irish ballad, which included the ballad “Danny Boy” as the basis of the emotionally charged setting by Richard Saucedo, Watson said.
“Flute players are often overlooked in spite of their importance to the overall sound of the concert band,” Watson said as he talked about “Flight of the Flutes,” another selection for the Friday concert. “Here’s a light and breezy showpiece that will let them take center stage and be the focus of attention.”
The immortal folk hymn, “Amazing Grace,” arranged by John Edmondson, also is in the band’s repertoire as is “Big Band Bash,” by Leroy Anderson, which Watson said “takes a vintage big band feel and turns it into a rousing swinging extravaganza.”
Originally recorded by Neil Diamond in 1969, the band also plans to play “Sweet Caroline,” a classic favorite of generations of pop music fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.