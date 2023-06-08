The Paris Municipal Band begins its 101st consecutive season Friday night in Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St., with an hourlong free concert scheduled to start promptly at 8:30 p.m.

Considered the longest consecutive performing band in Texas, the Paris Municipal Band features musicians ranging in age from teens to seniors in their 70s, and some of the members have been involved with the group for more than 50 years. The band is supported and sponsored by the City of Paris, and is directed by Joe Watson, now in his 11th season at the helm.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

