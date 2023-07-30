Now there are three.
In an unexpected move at a meet and greet forum Thursday night for two already announced candidates for District 1 state representative, Lamar County Party Chairman Scott Hommel announced he has entered the race. Along with Dale Huls, of DeKalb, the two will attempt to unseat five-term state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, in next year’s Republican Party Primary.
“I’m not in the race to lose, I’m in it to win; and win I will,” Hommel said before joining other candidates and turning his place as moderator during a question and answer session over to co-host Cynthia Rice-Tims, president of the Republican Republican Women of the Red River Valley,
Earlier in the year, Hommel had said that he was considering entering the race for the legislature, but at a June 8 meeting he announced that he planned instead to run for chairman of the Texas Republican Party.
In addition to VanDeaver and Huls, Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin and North Lamar Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson, who made presentations about tax rates and property appraisals, were peppered with questions from an audience of more than 50 people gathered at the Lamar County Fairgrounds for a little more than two-and-a-half hours.
Earlier, VanDeaver talked about his legislative record while Huls talked about a history of ineffective lawmakers who have lost touch with the grassroots.
VanDeaver first expressed appreciation for five terms in office before talking about his work in Austin.
“I am very pleased and honored to represent in a conservative manner, and I feel like after five terms I’ve got my feet under me,” VanDeaver said. “It’s an honor to serve on Appropriations and a great responsibility, and I was honored to be appointed as chair of Article Three, which is the subcommittee that submitted the budget for all our public education, our higher education as well as many of our state agencies.”
He cited the ban on abortion and open carry firearms legislation as particularly meaningful accomplishments that have taken place in Texas since he took office in 2015. Prior to being elected, VanDeaver served as superintendent first at Rivercrest ISD and more recently New Boston ISD.
“Border security is something we continue to wrestle with, and unfortunately our federal government is not willing to step up and do what is necessary,” he said as he noted $5 billion pledged to “do what we can” and praised Gov. Gregg Abbott for his efforts in placing buoys across the Rio Grande river to prevent crossings.
“Now the federal government is suing Texas for its efforts,” VanDeaver said, adding, “you almost couldn’t make this up.”
He continued.
“It’s not the best answer, but when Gov. Abbott started busing illegal immigrants to other cities It at least woke them up and made them realize the issues we have been facing for decades,” VanDeaver said. “ I thought that was really a great move, and I think it has paid some dividends.”
In closing, VanDeaver said he looks forward to the months ahead on the campaign trail with other candidates.
“I look forward to the opportunity to help you understand my vision for Texas, my love for Texas.” he said. Raised on a small family cattle operation near Clarksville, he began his 31-year career in education as a high school vocational agricultural teacher, earned a doctorate degree in educational administration and has served as superintendent first in Rivercrest ISD and most recently New Boston ISD. He attends the First Baptist Church of New Boston with his wife of 38 years, Pam VanDeaver. He serves as a deacon and teaches an adult Sunday school class.
Huls talked about the change he has seen in the America of his youth, and said he is the candidate of choice to make a difference in Austin after spending the past 15 years “in the trenches” at the grassroots level in Houston as an activist while working for NASA. An Air Force veteran and former military contractor, he worked five years with the Saudi Air Force and spent a year in Bosnia building and operating a U.S. base camp. He has worked in the U.S. Nuclear Weapons Complex at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, and recently retired to DeKalb from NASA where he worked for 20 plus years at the Johnson Space Center. For 10 years, he served as a Republican Party precinct chairman and election judge in Harris County. (2009-2019). He and his wife of 17 years, Mary Hulls, are active members of the First Baptist Church in DeKalb where he teaches English as a Second Language classes.
“We struggle with critical race theory becoming main stream, an LGBTQ agenda being indoctrinated in our schools,” Huls said. “Everywhere we look there is Marxism socialism, transgenderism. And that stuff spreads across America. There’s BLM (Black Lives Matter) riots, you see attacks on (former President Donald) Trump, and the conservative politicians. They are unrelenting; the Democrats take no quarter.”
Huls continued.
“We have drag queen shows for children in public libraries; we have porn in our school libraries,” he said, adding, “we also have political shenanigans going on in the Legislature” as he referenced the recent Texas House impeachment of Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton.
Ater attacking the Legislature for excessive spending and Republican lawmakers for refusing to tighten the reins and for a failure to implement the Republican platform, the candidate said, “I spent 15 years in the trenches, not earning one dime, going out and promoting the Bible, the Texas and U.S. Constitution and the Republican Party of Texas platform. I plan to do much more good for you as a representative.”
About his legislative agenda, Huls said, “I plan to be a controversial figure. I will go fight for your principles and will fight for your values because it’s not about me, it’s about you. I’ve got a simple checklist. If it’s constitutional, good; if it provides personal freedom, great; if it supports personal responsibility, fantastic.”
During a 30-minute period, audience questions led to discussions about topics such as the replacement of property taxes with a consumption tax, the allocation of state funds to schools, the consolidation of schools in counties with multiple districts to reduce administrative costs, and the need for a Republican-majority legislature to address Republican Party platform issues including the exclusion of Democrats as committee chairs.
In brief remarks, Hommel assured voters he would be going to Austin with bills in hand to do away with property taxes, make sure the Republican platform is addressed, prevent Democrats from chairing committees and subcommittees and lead an effort to consolidate school districts and to take money saved to increase teacher pay.
“I am studying all the small counties that have these ISDS like this that are raking in a lot of money for administrators,“ Homell said. “This house district education level right now is in the lower 5% of the state of Texas, and that has got to change.”
Although candidates have filed with the Texas Ethics Campaign in order to begin collecting campaign donations, the formal filing period for the March 5, 2024, Republican Primary does not begin until Nov. 11, 2023, with a Dec. 11, 2023, deadline.
