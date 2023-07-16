Men of Steel

Steel and concrete tradesman apply their skills during the ongoing construction of a new athletic building at North Lamar High School.

Weeks of rain have forced delays in new construction and normal outside maintenance at local school districts as mid–July passes with about a month before students report to classes.

Multiple representatives of local construction firm Harrison Walker & Harper attended school board meetings across Paris this week to discuss the delays.

