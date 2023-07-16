Weeks of rain have forced delays in new construction and normal outside maintenance at local school districts as mid–July passes with about a month before students report to classes.
Multiple representatives of local construction firm Harrison Walker & Harper attended school board meetings across Paris this week to discuss the delays.
It has rained nine days this month for a total of 2.76 inches of precipitation as of Saturday, and this year has started out particularly wet with 30.12 inches of fallen rain, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Work has not started on items in Chisum ISD’s recent $50 million bond. Those items include a new two-story high school, along with renovations and changes at every campus; however, the district is waiting for dry weather to continue constructing a new parking lot and remodeling rooms at Chisum Elementary School to house its special education students.
“Mother Nature is continuing to slow us down,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told the board Monday. “There’s nothing that I can do about it, or HWH, or anyone else can do about it. They are just constantly pumping water out of that hole.”
Cory Wood, HWH’s vice president of construction, was present at the meeting to brief district trustees on rain delays and plumbing issues found at Chisum Elementary School.
“Every time it rains, it is filling back up so we’ll get it dry as quick as we can,” Wood explained of the soon-to-be parking lot. “The plan was to pour on Friday. That was the plan as of last week.”
Wood said his firm was more concerned about the elementary campus.
“Just to bring ya’ll up to speed, with the budget amendments, ya’ll are aware of the plumbing issues that we, kind of, ran into,” Wood said. “As we opened up the slab, we kept having water infiltrate where we’re trying to get plumbing in.”
Wood said the plan was to reroute sewer lines to an existing maintenance hole but kept having water penetrate even before this month’s rain.
“We are kind of concerned that it may be coming from the sewer from inside the school,” Wood told trustees, noting the firm replaced a deteriorated plumbing line. “We can’t confirm that. As bad as that pipe was in that area, as rotten as it was, you know it’s going to be rotten further up line, too.”
Wood said workers fixed what they could but, at a point, had to stop in order to meet deadlines.
“These kids are kids that we can’t just put anywhere, right? It’s a tough situation,” he said. “It’s hard for everybody because there’s no way you can just put them in another classroom.”
Wood said the first four classrooms are near completion, with only lighting, painting and ceiling work left to be done, but there was no contingency plan.
“We haven’t talked about any changes or a Plan B, or whatever, but we might need to have some discussions if we run into something else you wanted to do,” Wood said.
Despite what Chalaire described as hiccups, he said things were still on track to have children in the classroom.
“The 15th of August was the original plan,” Chalaire said following adjournment. “And, as of right now, we’re still on target for that unless we meet in a couple of weeks.”
North Lamar ISD
Although the new elementary school at North Lamar ISD is partially in the dry, its exterior and some other projects approved in 2021 by voters in a $51.55 million bond election have not been completed, with work on an enlarged fine arts department underway at the high school but a connecting new band hall not yet off the ground because of weather delays.
“It’s going,” Harrison Walker & Harper representative Aaron Benson told district board members Monday about progress at the elementary as he explained that HWH is claiming about 83 weather days for delays.
“We got over five inches of rain over the past two days and we continue on in about two- to three-feet of mud on the outside of the building. With sky tracks and scissor lifts, and things like that, it almost becomes impossible. We have a lot of the area in the dry but roofing and all exterior work in the district is greatly affected right now.”
Prairiland ISD
At Prairiland ISD, work on an all-purpose building at the high school is being delayed because of weather, but a new Career and Technical Education Center is in the dry with an expected October completion, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
Work on a multi-purpose community room and additional classrooms at Blossom Elementary School is almost complete, with the new facilities expected to be ready for students when school begins.
We were lucky enough to get the slab poured Saturday before the last three inches of rain,” Ballard said about the high school in-door athletic and multi-purpose facility, expected for completion in December.
Paris ISD
Although Paris ISD has no new construction in progress, rain delays are causing havoc with a roof replacement at Crockett Middle School, according to Maintenance and Operations Director Terry Anderson.
“But the weather is also affecting our grounds work because things are so wet and grown up and we are getting so far behind that it’s hard to catch up,” Anderson said about the 378 acres the grounds crew is responsible for maintaining. “When the inside crew has to go help the outside crew get caught up, things on the inside get behind. It has a snowball effect, and it’s not long until school starts.”
With city permit approval expected as early as this week on improvements at The Hill, the district’s high school baseball and softball complex, Anderson said he hopes the weather clears so work can begin on new softball dressing rooms and a concession stand and restroom facility at the baseball field.
