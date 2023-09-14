Free: RRV Athlete of the Week Sept. 14, 2023 Staff Report Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trevin HohenbergerParis High SchoolSenior Trevin Hohenberger accounted for 14 carries for 128 yards with one touchdown while going 15-of-20 passing for 199 yards and one touchdown against Gilmer earning him the Athlete of the Week award. Final voting percentagesName PercentTrevin Hohenberger, Paris................35.8Lucas Morrison, Honey Grove...........29.4Connor Herring, Rivercrest...............15.9Blake Hildreth,North Lamar..............14.1Adreyan Mapps, Cooper HS...............4.2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChisum High School student struck by vehicleRonald Earl AbbottFREE: Chisum student stableRivercrest Rebels spoil Patriots HomecomingWildcats endure wild homecoming vs. GilmerBarbara Ann Whitley Hilliard BrooksHollywood — Paris style: First Horizon House Adult Prom fundraiser glamorous successFREE: RRV Athlete of the Week Sept. 7, 2023Barbara Ann Whitley Hilliard BrooksHoney Grove runs past Whitewright ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFREE: Fallon reports to voters: Congressman speaks at Farm Bureau meal (5)FREE: Lamar County OKs solar farm tax break (1)Rivercrest Rebels spoil Patriots Homecoming (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.