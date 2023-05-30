Tucked away safely from a morning cloud burst, veterans, family and friends gathered under the Paris Sports Complex pavilion Monday to commemorate those who gave their all so the United State flag may continue to wave.
Richard McIntire, a retired gunnery sergeant and now a Campbell’s Soup maintenance leader, told all those assembled that it was their duty to remember and be thankful for the sacrifice of all those who served and did not come home.
“We have to honor both men and women who sacrificed everything for this country,” he said “We don’t forget. It doesn’t matter if it’s one hour ago or if it’s 100 years ago. It doesn’t matter. As Americans, we have an obligation to our fallen heroes to tell the stories. And to teach our children the true cost of living in freedom. Teach them the true cost.”
McIntire talked of what it is like to lose a fellow military member and the importance of honoring their memory.
“We commemorate the loss of family members and our comrades,” he said. “You know as well as I that it’s a hard loss when you lose one of your family or one of your comrades because I’m telling you have your family bond and then you have your military family bond. And that bond is a lot stronger than I think people realize,” he said. “Because you are standing shoulder to shoulder. That’s a bond that never goes away. It’s there for life. So when you lose that or you lose comrades, that you stood shoulder to shoulder with, and you’ve been scarred with this huge loss.”
He told the audience to keep politicians reminded that veterans need to be taken care of.
“When politicians start investigating costs and benefits, we need to remind them what price has already paid them (those who gave their all). Pay for balance fallen heroes, mothers and fathers and wives still here and brothers and sisters, Goldstar families are here, still living with that loss. We need to remind politicians that families are still paying the price for the losses. We owe it to them to take care of our families.”
The annual ceremony was put together by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum which was the site of the laying of wreaths by various military service organizations after the talks and music under the pavilion.
