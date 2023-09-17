Total eclipse

This March 9, 2016, file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.

 File / The Associated Press

The skies over Paris and a 75 to 100-mile-wide swath stretching from Mexico to Maine will go completely dark during the afternoon of April 8, 2024. In Paris, the midday darkness will last for more than four minutes. The total solar eclipse may bring with it thousands of visitors to witness what some call a granddaddy of eclipses.

Labeled as the Great American Eclipse, this total solar eclipse will be the last to fall over any location in the lower 48 states in the next twenty years. Other areas of the U.S. may be able to witness a partial solar eclipse that day, but only those in the path of totality will see the sun entirely blocked by Earth’s moon.

