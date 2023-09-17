This March 9, 2016, file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.
The skies over Paris and a 75 to 100-mile-wide swath stretching from Mexico to Maine will go completely dark during the afternoon of April 8, 2024. In Paris, the midday darkness will last for more than four minutes. The total solar eclipse may bring with it thousands of visitors to witness what some call a granddaddy of eclipses.
Labeled as the Great American Eclipse, this total solar eclipse will be the last to fall over any location in the lower 48 states in the next twenty years. Other areas of the U.S. may be able to witness a partial solar eclipse that day, but only those in the path of totality will see the sun entirely blocked by Earth’s moon.
The City of Paris has planned an informational meeting about the eclipse at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. The conference will include a live video presentation by Dr. P. Clay Sherrod, a retired astronomical researcher, educator and consultant. Sherrod will provide information about what causes a total solar eclipse and data from previous eclipses he has witnessed and studied. Historical data from earlier eclipses will focus on what other cities and towns experienced due to heavy tourism activity throughout the time surrounding a total solar eclipse.
“Your location is absolutely ideal for the eclipse onslaught of visitors,” Sherrod said of Paris in an email to the city. According to Sherrod, an eclipse over the U.S. in 2017 was of shorter duration than that of the 2024 eclipse yet drew more than 17 million visitors into the path of totality.
Paris Assistant City Manager Rob Vine shared that the city began planning for the event many months ago.
“The city must be ready for the stresses on our systems and services that may result from a huge influx of visitors,” Vine said. “There is simply no way to know how many people may come to Paris to view the eclipse, so we have to plan for the extreme of possibilities.”
Vine explained that the city’s focus is on maintaining essential city services like water, sewer and emergency services beginning on the Thursday before the Monday eclipse. City plans also address how city properties, like parks and buildings, may be utilized during the event.
“We anticipate this will be similar to an extended ice or freezing event for our residents, and they should have food, medications and other necessities on hand well in advance to the potentially thousands of tourists visiting local stores and businesses,” Vine said. “Part of being ready is informing our residents, and Dr. Sherrod has offered to help us with that educational opportunity.”
Vine said a new section will soon be added to the city website, paristexas.gov, with preparation advice for citizens.
Sherrod’s presentation will last about 45 minutes, followed by a question and answer session. The content presented will include scientific and preparation information and highlight tourism opportunities for local residents, property owners, businesses and organizations.
“It’s time for our local businesses and organizations to make plans for this huge moment that the universe is handing to us,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said. “From offering parking, RV and tent camping locations, or other spaces for rent to organizations hosting fundraising events, these tourists are expected to be here for three or four nights spending money and looking for things to do.”
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has met with local hoteliers and others that may plan recreational, educational and other events during the eclipse weekend. Deadcat Media has set up a website at parissolareclipse.com as a clearing house for event and tourism information. Anyone planning an event that will be open to the public is encouraged to contact the chamber or Deadcat Media to have their event added to the website.
The City of Paris encourages business owners/representatives to attend the Tuesday presentation, especially pharmacies, gas stations, grocery stores, financial institutions, medical care facilities and others that provide essential services to the Paris area. Those wanting to plan events or fundraisers and anyone that owns property they might like to rent out for RV or tent camping, parking lots or potential event locations will also find the presentation informative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.