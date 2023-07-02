cmykClay and Ronnie check presentation.jpg

The Paris News Publisher Clay Carsner, left, presents a $10,000 check to Johnny Williams, of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, last week in The Paris News building.

 David Money

The Paris News directed $10,000 this week to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, to help the organization continue to honor all veterans with a place of reflection, remembrance, gratitude and a place to educate present and future generations of the sacrifices made by members of their own family and their community to secure freedoms we all enjoy.

The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.

