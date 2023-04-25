Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Six months after the closure of JSkinner Bakery in September 2022, Ametsa Packaging is locating in Paris to occupy the former Earth Grains facility at the corner of 19th NW Street and NW Loop 286, initially expected to create 100 new jobs with a minimum $50,000 a year salary with an investment between $3.5 and $5.5 million over the next three to five years.
The company is to begin production with the manufacturing and packaging of sugar and sweeteners through the installation of specialized high speed equipment with the possibility of adding lines at a later date, according to information in a Paris City Council agenda memorandum.
News of the company’s location came Monday when both Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and Paris City Council approved seven-year de-escalating property tax abatements.
“Since November, the EDC has been working with a company with over three generations of experience headquartered in Houston with offices in Spain and Mexico,” Paris Economic Development Corp Executive Director Maureen Hammond said at a Monday morning Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meeting about the firm’s parent company.
“Ametsa has closed on the former Skinner building, has started hiring maintenance workers and as part of an incentive the EDC is proposing cash for jobs,” Hammond said later in the day at a Paris City Council meeting. Both entities approved seven-year de-escalating property tax abatements for 100% in years one and two; 75% in years three and four; 50% in years five and six and 25% in year seven.
“This is really exciting to be able to get a company in a shuttered plant in less than six months,” Hammond said. “We’ve really been excited and optimistic about getting people back to work.
Phase one of the company’s plan is to occupy about 35% of the 350,000 square-foot facility.
“I believe if things go well, and they ramp up successfully, I’m optimistic that Phase 2 will be greater than this initial project,” Hammond said.
