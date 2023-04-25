BWAmetsa-1.jpg
Six months after the closure of JSkinner Bakery in September 2022, Ametsa Packaging is locating in Paris to occupy the former Earth Grains facility at the corner of 19th NW Street and NW Loop 286, initially expected to create 100 new jobs with a minimum $50,000 a year salary with an investment between $3.5 and $5.5 million over the next three to five years.

The company is to begin production with the manufacturing and packaging of sugar and sweeteners through the installation of specialized high speed equipment with the possibility of adding lines at a later date, according to information in a Paris City Council agenda memorandum.

