Lamar County’s four school districts stand to lose state funding again this year, the result of Lamar County Appraisal District 2022 property values coming in lower than 95% of local values established by the Texas Comptroller’s Office in its annual School District Property Value Study.
Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee reported the unwelcomed news at a board meeting earlier this month.
“We hired one of the best consultants in the state to assist us, but the market in our county outpaced what he set for our values,” Lee said via email communication. “We are deeply disappointed in the results of the study, and hope that the appeals will be successful.”
The county’s four school districts — Paris, North Lamar, Chisum and Prairiland — are expected to file appeals as each has done in the past to lower the impact of the comptroller’s findings.
Lee said the state used sales well into 2022 for the study.
“These were sales that we had no information about,” Lee said. “The unfortunate thing is that we will be required to raise values again this year, or the schools will continue to see their state funding impacted.”
Chisum ISD fell short of the assigned value by $146 million, primarily due to rural land and improvements, Lee said. Paris ISD was $106 million below the state assignment due to low values in homes, apartments and homes on rural acreage. North Lamar was short $343 million of state numbers due to homes, mostly rural homes on acreage. Prairiland ISD was closest to the state numbers with a shortage of $83 million, most of which was rural land with homes.
For the past five years, Lee noted that the appraisal district has moved values up dramatically, but the state moves the numbers even faster. For example, in 2021 the state set Paris ISD values at $1,220,467,709. In 2022, the district moved Paris ISD values up to $1,320,824,976, an increase of more than eight percent. However, the state moved their numbers up 17%.
“We will continue to monitor sales data through April to see if an expected downturn in housing prices occurs,” Lee said. “If it does not, it means another major increase in home values for taxpayers in Lamar County.”
Lee shared a bit of good news as homeowners are capped at a maximum of a 10% increase of taxable value, and taxes are frozen regardless of value for homeowners ages 65 and over, and those who are disabled.
“That will help to ameliorate the increases,” Lee said. “Also, the Legislature seems to be focused on providing some tax relief through additional school homestead exemption amounts.”
After the district calculates values, notices will be mailed in April to taxpayers, who will then have the opportunity to appeal if they believe the assessed value exceeds market value. Appeal deadlines are generally the end of May, but the notices will have the exact date as well as a protest form included in the mailing for convenience, Lee said.
“It is certainly not our intent to punish taxpayers,” Lee said. “However, if we don’t raise the values up to current sales prices, the school kids of Lamar County will not receive appropriate state support, and I don’t want to see that happen.”
She encouraged taxpayers to wait until notices are mailed to contact the district.
“We will be happy to discuss the values when they are finally set, but the final numbers will not be available until late April,” Lee said.
The Comptroller’s Property Value Study, performed at least once every two years to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district in the state, is used by the Texas Commissioner of Education to distribute funds so school districts have roughly the same number of dollars to spend per student, regardless of the school district’s property wealth. Districts that fall below the 95% requirement are assessed yearly.
