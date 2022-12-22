Frigid temperatures arrived in Northeast Texas today as an arctic front blew into the region that is forecast to send temperatures into single digits by nightfall.
Lamar County is under a hard freeze warning until 9 a.m. Friday and a wind chill warning until noon Friday.
Paris has a 68% chance of the temperature falling below 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist at the NWS’s Forth Worth office, said the front will arrive in the area around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m, dropping temperatures pretty quickly.
“Coldest temperatures will probably be Friday morning,” he elucidated. “Like upper single digits, maybe low, low teens, and then it will gradually warm back up as we approach the weekend.”
Reeves said the winds should be gusty but expect little rain.
“We’re forecasting pretty dry,” the meteorologist said. “There might be some flurries or freezing drizzle, but not really expecting any impacts with that.”
He said temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer over the weekend, but there will still be hazards.
“It might still be cold, but it won’t be single digits,” Reeves said. “Crazy windchill cold.”
Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said the county is prepping and has helped organize local warming stations.
“We kind of pushed out telling everybody to watch your pipes and things like that,” Blount said. “But just kind of prepping and warning people, and then we’ll adjust as it hits.”
Multiple organizations have warming stations or locations set up for the unsheltered and anyone just trying to stay warm.
Horizon House Transitional Shelter’s warming station, 450 4th St. SW, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Lamar County Human Resource Council announced last week.
Fresh coffee and hot breakfast are available each day, according to a post on the council’s Facebook page.
CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St., is open daily until 4 p.m. and will deal with each case individually, Executive Director Derald Bulls said.
Over 90 million people are under winter weather alerts, and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts across 37 states and Mexico.
The below-freezing temperatures could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the NWS said.
Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin, where state officials reassured the power grid’s capabilities.
“The grid is ready and reliable,” said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake. “We expect to have sufficient generation to meet demand throughout this entire winter weather event.”
Also present at the conference were Lake, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas.
The power demand will be the highest from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, Vegas said.
Vegas said ERCOT expects Friday morning to see the most demand, with a forecasted load of 70,000 megawatts and an available supply of 85,000 megawatts.
Localized power outages may occur by downed lines and trees, he said, but that won’t mean ERCOT or the state lacks adequate power.
Thursday has a slight chance of a breezy, wintry mix with a nightly low of 8 degrees and a wind chill as low as -2 degrees.
Friday is expected to be partly sunny and cold, with highs in the low 20s and wind chills between -9 degrees and 1 degree.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees and a nightly low around 19 degrees.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
