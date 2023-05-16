In an attempt to fill highly specific spots on the city’s Building Boards of Appeals to provide contractors with an appropriate appeals process, the Paris City Council recently expanded the once Paris resident-specific board requirement for membership to allow residents from any county in Texas to serve, according to City Clerk Janice Ellis.
Qualifications for the highly specialized five-member board call for: (1) One Texas-licensed master electrician with at least five years of experience in the electrical trade; (2) One Texas licensed master plumber with at least five years of experience in the plumbing trade; (3) One member shall be an engineer, architect or design professional in the City of Paris with five years of experience; (4) One member shall be a general contractor with at least five years of experience as a general contractor; and (5) One member shall be a Texas licensed mechanical contractor with at least five years of experience in the mechanical trade. Alternate members shall qualify for one or more of the positions The building official and fire code official shall serve as ex-officio, non-voting members of the board.
The board hears appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by the building official or fire code official relating to the application and interpretation of the technical provisions of the building, existing building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas and fire codes for both residential and commercial construction.
Members to this board, along with other City of Paris boards and commissions, are scheduled to be appointed by Paris City Council at a June 24 meeting with a June 9 application deadline.
