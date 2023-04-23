Early voting for the May 6 general election kicks off Monday, April 24, and ends Friday, May 2.
The election includes races in area school districts and municipalities.
In the Paris City Council, Rudy Kessel and Richard “Steve” Thompson are running for the seat that District 7 representative and Mayor Paula Portugal is leaving. Rebecca Norment is running unopposed in District 5, and Mihir Pankaj is running unopposed in District 4.
Incumbents with expiring terms on the North Lamar ISD board of trustees face no opposition in the election, The Paris News previously reported, and incumbents Stephen “Red” Holmes and Sheila Daughtrey filed applications for the two positions for three-year terms and Joel Sanders filed for a one-year, unexpired term, according to administrative assistant Launa Doyal.
Incumbent Reno Mayor Bart Jetton and councilmember Stacey Nichols are both running for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Reno councilmember Amanda Willows filed for reelection and faces opposition from former Reno mayor Richard Manning, the current chairman of the city’s board of adjustments, and former councilman Bill Ruthart, Workman said.
In Blossom, incumbent councilmembers Charlotte Burge, Elizabeth May and Crystal Carter have all filed for re-election, running unopposed. The seat held by incumbent councilmember Debra Burge expires in June, after which the council will appoint a new member, Porterfield said.
Incumbent Chisum Independent School District trustees Dashielle Reddell Floyd and Craig Burns, along with challenger Duane Good, filed for this year’s election.
Chisum ISD also called a $50 million bond election. According to previous reports, the bond would fund the construction of a new two-story high school, an animal facility, and the renovations and rearrangement of its campuses.
Prairiland Independent School District incumbent Place 2 trustee John Dunagan and candidate Tyler Patterson are vying for the spot. Jeff Morrison and Kyle Blanton are running for Place 3, and incumbent Place 6 Trustee Michael Sessums is facing opposition from Craig Tims.
Five people have filed to run for four spots in the City of Bogata. Mayor Larry Hinsley is running unopposed for reelection; Melissa Kirby is running unopposed for Seat 2 and Miranda Mathews is running for Seat 4, also unopposed. Seat 3 incumbent Brad Allison is running for his spot against challenger Bret Jones.
Rivercrest ISD has two seats up for election. Incumbent David Grider will face opponent Morgan Collier for Place 3, while incumbent Craig Eudy is running for Place 6.
Three candidates have filed for Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees election. The district’s Place 2, Place 4 and Place 5 spots are up for election. Incumbents Clifton Fendley, who serves in Place 2, and Mandeep Chatha-Homer, who serves in Place 4, have filed for reelection. Anne Biard has filed for Place 5.
Michael Turner Sr., Joey Wilson Jr., Shannon Naslund, Angelia Rosser and incumbent Brena Burgan are running for two available spots on the Clarksville Independent School District board of trustees.
Detroit Mayor Kenny Snodgrass filed for reelection and is facing opposition from candidate James A. Hall, and three candidates — incumbent Faye Marshall, Jason Kelly and Tonya Clayton — are running for two seats on the Detroit council.
Over at Detroit ISD, Shane Henderson, DeWayne Tucker, Skyler Miller and incumbent Keith Henderson are seeking three-year terms on the board. Tami Nix, Roy Jaynes and Kevin Miller are running for a one-year term following the resignation of Sam Savage.
For a list of polling stations and more local information, visit www.lamarcountyvotes.com, or the elections office’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lamarcountyelections. More statewide election information is available at www.votetexas.gov.
The Paris News staffers Mary Madewell, Nic Huber, and David Money contributed to this report.
