A race for the Paris City Council seat that’s being vacated by District 7 representative and Mayor Paula Portugal because of term limits is heating up as the only race in the upcoming city election.
Richard “Steve” Thompson and Rudy Kessel will be on the ballot for the position while Rebecca Norment is the only candidate to file for the District 5 position currently held by Linda Knox, who is term limited.
Incumbent Mihir Pankaj is unopposed for the District 4 place.
Incumbents with expiring terms on the North Lamar ISD board of trustees, face no opposition in the election.
Incumbents Stephen “Red” Holmes and Sheila Daughtrey filed applications for the two positions for three year terms and Joel Sanders filed for a one-year, unexpired term.
Three City Council seats expire in June in the City of Reno.
Incumbent Reno Mayor Bart Jetton faces opposition from Councilman Stacey Nichols, who both filed in the race for mayor, according to Assistant City Secretary Mary Workman.
Incumbent Reno Councilwoman Amanda Willows filed for reelection and faces opposition from former Reno mayor Richard Manning, the current chairman of the city’s board of adjustments, and former councilman Bill Ruthart, Workman said.
Incumbent Chisum Independent School District trustees Dashielle Reddell Floyd and Craig Burns, along with challenger Duane Good, filed for this year’s election, according to Cheryl Garrison, the district’s administrative assistant.
It was unclear at press time which seat Good filed to run.
Rivercrest ISD has two seats up for election. Incumbent David Grider will face opponent Morgan Collier for Place 3, while incumbent Craig Eudy is running for Place 6.
Three candidates have filed for Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees election. The district’s Place 2, Place 4 and Place 5 spots are up for election. Incumbents Clifton Fendley, who serves in Place 2, and Mandeep Chatha-Homer, who serves in Place 4, have filed for reelection. Anne Biard has filed for Place 5.
Voters in the Clarksville Independent School District will have a slate of six candidates to choose from when early voting starts for the selection of two members for the district’s board of trustees.
The two positions are for three year terms and the board meets regularly on the third Thursday of the month unless otherwise noted.
Those running are MichaelTurner Sr., Joey Wilson, Othel Lipscomb, Jr., Shannon Naslund and Angelia Rosser along with incumbent Brena Burgan.
Current Detroit Mayor Kenny Snodgrass has drawn an opponent in the campaign for the mayor’s seat. James A. Hall has filed for a try at running the city government.
Incumbent Faye Marshall, Jason Kelly and Tonya Clayton have signed up to run for the two open council seats.
In the Detroit school board race there are four candidates vying for three open seats and another three candidates are in the running for a one-year term that opened up last year with the resignation of Sam Savage.
Shane Henderson, DeWayne Tucker, Skyler Miller and incumbent Keith Henderson are seeking three-year terms to the board. Three will be elected from this group.
Tami Nix, Roy Jaynes and Kevin Miller are the contestants in the run for the seat with one-year remaining in the position’s term.
Early voting begins April 24 and runs through May 2, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., excluding the weekend.
Both early voting and election day voting will be in Clarksville in the CISD Administration Building, while Detroit voting will be in the Detroit ISD Administration Building.
The Paris News did not hear from Clarksville, Blossom, Prairiland ISD or Bogata officials by deadline about candidate filings for openings on their councils and board.
Clarksville City Council incumbent Charlie Wright, however, filed his intention to run for reelection early in the filing period so he will be on the ballot. All the candidates will be in an election roundup story in a later edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.