A race for the Paris City Council seat that’s being vacated by District 7 representative and Mayor Paula Portugal because of term limits is heating up as the only race in the upcoming city election.

Richard “Steve” Thompson and Rudy Kessel will be on the ballot for the position while Rebecca Norment is the only candidate to file for the District 5 position currently held by Linda Knox, who is term limited.  

