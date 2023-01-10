Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

After months of discussion and continued opposition from County Judge Brandon Bell, Lamar County Commissioners on a 3-2 vote approved the installation of a fuel farm on newly purchased property at 2805 N. Main St.

Commissioner Lonnie Layton joined Bell in opposition to the motion presented by Alan Skidmore with a second by Ronnie Bass and a vote by Kevin Anderson. Both Layton and Bell were opposed when the county shelled out $579,000 in May 2022 for the seven-acre former Shell station location.

