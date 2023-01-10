After months of discussion and continued opposition from County Judge Brandon Bell, Lamar County Commissioners on a 3-2 vote approved the installation of a fuel farm on newly purchased property at 2805 N. Main St.
Commissioner Lonnie Layton joined Bell in opposition to the motion presented by Alan Skidmore with a second by Ronnie Bass and a vote by Kevin Anderson. Both Layton and Bell were opposed when the county shelled out $579,000 in May 2022 for the seven-acre former Shell station location.
Skidmore’s motion to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to proceed with fuel farm procurement and construction came with the projection of a cost to the county of roughly $724,200 unless the City of Paris joins the joint effort.
Meetings with city officials began in July about the possibility of a 50/50 cost sharing arrangement to provide roughly 32,000 gallons of field storage capacity in four underground tanks located on the property. An Aug. 29 joint meeting with Paris City Council resulted in a consensus to move forward with the plan, with costs then estimated to be in the $450,000 range.
At Monday’s meeting, Skidmore said the estimated $724,000 cost includes turn-key installation of new fuel tanks along with equipment and software needed for delivery and billing.
“Costs could be cheaper by using county labor to work on the job site, and if we decide not to replace the tanks,” Skidmore said.
As he has done before during discussions about the proposed fuel farm, Judge Bell came prepared with a list of objections to include questions about the cost to satisfy environmental regulations, particularly if soil contamination is present. His questioning included the costs of insurance, utilities and on-going maintenance as well as the wisdom of taking court action before obtaining a solid commitment from the city.
Later in the meeting, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount asked commissioners to allocate American Rescue Act Plan funding for a training/office building and three storage bays to be located on the N. Main Street property at an estimated cost of $4.5 million. Commissioners took no action on the request.
In other action, commissioners approved the following:
• A 30-mile speed limit on the north end of CR 15100 from FM 194 to the entrance of the Sanitations Solutions landfill.
• Two separate development plats in Precinct 2 to accommodate 39 new building lots,
• The purchase of a $6,800 mobile radio for the district attorney investigator.
• An $80,000 allocation from American Rescue Act Plan funds for the purchase of drones for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
• An $8,7447 Byme Justice Assistance Grant application to benefit the joint city/county automobile and sexual abuse task forces.
• The purchase of a replacement vehicle for Precinct 4 Constable Hunter Sanders at a cost of $49,900 with $28,000 from insurance proceeds.
• The appointment of Courtney Womack to serve as a Precinct 4 deputy constable to serve as County Court-at-Law bailiff.
• Road material bids for rock, asphalt and hot oil sand mix.
