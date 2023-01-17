It was a sold-out house at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday afternoon, when the Pleasant Hill Quilters from Cass County presented “Secrets of the Underground Railroad.”
Laura Hutching, president of Paris Community Theatre, spoke to the overflow audience at the beginning of the presentation, apologizing for some seating mixups that had occurred, “but what a great problem to have,” she said.
“I have prayed for this,” said Joan Mathis, another co-sponsor of the event, who is a member of the NAACP-Paris. “This is a good day.”
Flo Stevenson, a member of the PHQ, started the event off by introducing each member of the other eight senior African-American ladies in the show, all of them dressed in colorful representations of the dresses worn by black women of the times. Stevenson also gave introductory marks about the Pleasant Hill Community Center, the group’s headquarters, and its history as a black school built in 1925. She said a few of the members present on stage were students at the school, singling out one who attended the school in the late 1920s. She also talked about the source material for the show, a book called “Hidden in Plain View,” by Tobin and Dobar, which draws its material from the oral history of Ozella McDaniels Williams, a slave who made the journey to freedom.
The ladies then took turns at the podium, each giving brief remakes about the chief quilt designs used by Back slaves to craft secret messages into the quilts to help slaves in their efforts to reach freedom in the northern states.
“Slaves in Texas just went to Mexico,” she said, drawing laughs from the audience. “They didn’t have to go so far to find freedom.”
Between segments, the group rendered a total of 14 Negro spirituals, songs that they said were also full of secret messages and directions to slaves yearning for freedom. The elderly ladies sang with great vigor, if not always precisely on key.
Members of the audience — which was mostly made up of African-Americans of all ages along with not a few white people — sang along, and at times the theater sounded like a old time church service with “Amen”s and “Hallelujah”s ringing out along with the laughter.
At the end of the show, which received a standing ovation from the audience, Hutchings invited the crowd to stay and attend a meet and greet with the PHQ ladies and advised that light refreshments were available. Tables were set up behind the curtains the cast sat in front of and were opened in welcome to the crowd.
Among the cookies and canapes and soft drinks, several of the ladies of the cast manned a table offering merchandise related to the show — colorful bonnets and aprons in several different styles along with DVDs of the presentation, and a cookbook of favorite recipes compiled by the member of the PHQ.
“I have been with this group for 15 years, said LaWanda Warren, who said she will turn 78 next month. “I have never missed a performance. When I retired, I started doing this and have been happy ever since.”
“I am so thrilled at the way this show brought our community together,” said Hutchings after the show. “I want everyone in Paris to feel welcome in this building, and this has been a great step toward that.”
Proceeds from the event will be split between the Pleasant Hill Quilters and the NAACP-Paris, Hutchings said.
