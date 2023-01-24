By a 3-2 margin, Lamar County Commissioners Court voted to spend $4 million of the remaining $4.7 million in American Rescue Act funding for a training/office building and storage facilities to be built on newly acquired property on North Main Street.
Commissioner Lonnie Layton joined County Judge Brandon Bell in opposition to a motion by Alan Skidmore seconded by Kevin Anderson and joined by Ronnie Bass.
“This is a realistic project that I think will take Lamar County years into the future,” Bass said of a facility to house a training room, emergency dispatch center, offices and storage facilities. “We need to start moving on some of these discussions we’ve been talking about for over a year because this county is growing.”
Using much the same arguments as he did in opposition to the recently approved location of a fuel farm on the same property, Bell questioned the wisdom of spending the remaining funds when the county has other pressing needs to include courthouse repair, jail expansion, money for roads and several unfilled requests by other elected officials.
Bell focused on unknown costs related to a fuel farm approved on Jan. 9 by the same 3-2 vote on the property where a Shell gas station operated.
“If that soil is contaminated, I’ve been told we’ll have to remove the contaminants, and it can make it expensive,” Bell said. “I just don’t think this is a prudent thing to do.”
At the Monday meeting, commissioners also approved a $230,786.79 contribution to the 115 Medicaid Waiver Program on behalf of Paris Regional Health, through an agreement in existence since 2012. The contribution brings a two-to-one return to the hospital, which, in turn, provides charity care services.
Commissioners also agreed to hang a History Maker Plaque inside the courtroom that lists recipients of Lamar County Historical Commission History Maker of the Year and Distinguished Service Award winners with places to add names of future winners.
The Court also approved the reappointment of Holland Harper as at-large member representing Lamar County on the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority board of directors for a two-year term, Commissioners received the recommendation of Paris City Council for Chris Connan to represent the city on the board, also for a two-year term, as presented by SuRRMA chairman Jay Hodge.
Commissioners also took the following action:
• Approved agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation for license plate reader cameras to be placed on highway right-of-ways.
• Approved a desk construction project in the amount of $4,250 for Precinct 5-2 Justice of the Peace Anson Amis.
• Approved the purchase of a backup server for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office using $20,000 from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
Approved the purchase of two mulching machines at a cost of $59,775 each to be funded by theAmerican Rescue Plan Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.