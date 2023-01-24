Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

By a 3-2 margin, Lamar County Commissioners Court voted to spend $4 million of the remaining $4.7 million in American Rescue Act funding for a training/office building and storage facilities to be built on newly acquired property on North Main Street.

Commissioner Lonnie Layton joined County Judge Brandon Bell in opposition to a motion by Alan Skidmore seconded by Kevin Anderson and joined by Ronnie Bass.

