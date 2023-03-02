Paris Police Stock.jpg

Paris Police Department

A Florida man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexually assaulting a child after Paris police were contacted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Natanael Rafael Valdez, 37, of Clearwater, Fla, was held Thursday at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $250,000 for a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.

