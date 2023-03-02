A Florida man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexually assaulting a child after Paris police were contacted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Natanael Rafael Valdez, 37, of Clearwater, Fla, was held Thursday at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $250,000 for a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.
An investigator with the child protective agency of DFPS contacted the Paris Police Department on Dec. 19, 2022, and told a detective an investigation led to suspected sexual abuse and that the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris would conduct a forensic interview with the child, according to an affidavit.
During the interview, the child identified Valdez and said the man repeatedly raped them for a redacted length of time, according to an affidavit.
He faces between two and 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, and will have to register as a sex offender if convicted.
Three Red River County men were arrested Wednesday and charged with engaging in organized crime and stealing from two Paris retailers, according to a press release.
Robert Shea Moran, 36, of Clarksville; Landon Gage Davidson, 20, of Bogata; and Darin Wade Screws, 58, of Bogata, were held Thursday at Lamar County Jail on separate bonds for warrants charging them with property theft, more than $750 but less than $2,500, and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to jail records.
Moran was held on bonds totaling $21,000 for the above warrants and others charging him with a prohibited substance in a correctional facility; possession of marijuana, less than two ounces; possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and possession of a dangerous drug, according to jail records.
His bond was $21,000.
He has two or more previous convictions for theft of property, according to jail records.
Davidson and Screws were both held on bonds totaling $10,000 for their respective warrants, according to jail records.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office located a vehicle involved in thefts from two Paris businesses speeding on a county road in eastern Lamar County Wednesday, according to a news release.
After a traffic stop, deputies recovered more than $2,900 in stolen items, according to a news release.
The goods included boots, tools, a chainsaw, trash bags and other miscellaneous items, as shown in a photo released by LCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.