Two Paris men have been arrested and charged with separate child exploitation crimes, with one held on a bond totaling $830,000.
Brandon Michael Stephenson, 27, of Paris, was held Sunday at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $830,000 for 83 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, according to jail records.
In February, crime analyst Jenna Ethridge of the Dallas Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children emailed Paris police, providing a report that Stephenson had uploaded 40 images of exploited children, according to an affidavit.
Multiple Federal Bureau of Investigation agents contacted police April 25, notifying the agency of an investigation of Stephenson and one of his social media accounts, according to an affidavit.
Special agents and a Paris detective met with Stephenson the following day, and the man admitted to using a Kik Messenger account and possessing and sharing child pornography, according to an affidavit.
During the interview, Stephenson consented to a law enforcement official’s request to extract data from his cell phone, which contained over 43 images of exploited children, according to an affidavit.
Ethridge sent links to upload and download child pornography, according to an affidavit.
Stephenson was arrested at 3:47 p.m. April 26 in the 400 block of Grand Avenue after a joint investigation with the FBI and the Paris Police Department, according to a news release.
A police spokesperson declined to comment, referring questions to the FBI’s Garland, Texas, office, which did not respond to comment requests.
Samuel Luciano Cardenas, 40, of Paris, was held last Sunday at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $277,000 for warrants charging him with sexual assault of a child and multiple bond surrender warrants for drugs and harboring a runaway, according to jail records.
On Feb. 27, an affidavit stated a person contacted police regarding Cardenas having sex with a 14-year-old girl at his residence in the 500 block of 14th Street SE.
Police obtained the man’s phone, looked through photos on the device’s Google app and found images and three videos of Cardenas engaged in sexual acts with the girl, as well as nude pictures of the juvenile, according to an affidavit.
An affidavit for Cardenas’s arrest does not state whether a search warrant was issued to access the phone.
At least one of the videos was filmed at Cardenas’s residence due to items seen in the background, according to an affidavit.
Cardenas was arrested by Choctaw Tribal Police in Oklahoma and incarcerated at Bryan County Jail in Durant, Oklahoma, before his transfer to the county jail in Paris, according to a news release.
Court records showed Cardenas was indicted by a Lamar County grand jury Thursday and faces 11 charges, including three counts of sexual assault of a child, five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and indecency with a child, along with drug charges.
An arraignment hearing for Cardenas is scheduled for June 19, according to a summary of documents filed with the 6th District Court.
