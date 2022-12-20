The National Weather Service completed its ground survey Thursday, ruling last week’s tornado as a low-end EF2 after the storm significantly damaged a trailer manufacturing business and a barndominium, injuring two people and killing several livestock.
The twister also damaged the roofs of several homes, flattened barns and scattered debris up to a quarter mile in one location.
The tornado formed in open pasture at 10:47 a.m. on Dec. 13 close to the western county line, near West Fork Bergher Creek on the outskirts of Petty, and moved northeast, according to the NWS survey.
After crossing FM-38 North, the storm significantly damaged X-Star Trailers and two metal buildings immediately northeast of the business.
The rural business was open with 10 people working when the storm hit, said Corny Friessen, whose father owns the trailer manufacturing company.
“I wasn’t outside. I was in the building,” he said. “My dad saw the tornado.”
No injuries occurred despite the cyclone removing half of the business’ roof and siding panels and ripping the building’s support beams from their anchors.
Overall, the cyclone was on the ground for 12 minutes and traveled 10.12 miles, NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers said.
Damage at X-Star was consistent with high-end EF1 tornado wind speeds, according to the survey.
The tornado crossed County Road 35020 and caused minor EF0 tree and shingle damage to two residences before making its most significant damage to a barndominium on FM-38 North.
The majority of the residence was destroyed, with large portions of roofing and siding removed, leaving large metal beams dislodged from their anchors and severely twisted, according to the survey.
Debris from the barndominium lined fence lines along FM-38 North for an approximate quarter mile.
A woman living at the residence suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said.
A handful of people helped clean the debris along FM-38 North Wednesday, including one woman who reported the deaths of several animals.
“There was a horse in this pen here that got hurt really badly,” Alicia Fehr said. “Like, its legs were cut down to the bone, and part of its jaw was hanging off its face.”
Fehr also said her family lost several chickens, and the remainder of her family’s animals were left terrified.
Adjacent homes suffered less significant roof damage with EF0 and EF1 winds before the tornado continued for three quarters of a mile, crossing County Road 33040 and damaging trees and a hay barn before dissipating 3.5 miles west of Hopewell, according to the survey.
The survey’s findings are available to the public via the NWS’s Damage Assessment Toolkit, which details data collected during post-event damage inspections.
