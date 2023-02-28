With little opposition from the public at a Monday night meeting, the Paris City Council moved forward with plans to privatize both commercial and residential trash services within the city.
Although a handful of people spoke in opposition to the move during public forum, the council voted 7-0 to contract with Solid Waste Specialists to prepare a Request For Proposals at a cost of $39,940 to be reimbursed by the company that wins a contract,
Council also unanimously approved requests for zoning changes to allow the construction of multiple duplexes in the 1300 block of E. Polk and the 400 block of 20th NE streets after roughly half a dozen people spent almost two hours, in both Public Forum and in public hearing testimony, voicing concerns, mostly about the projects adding to a city flood and drainage problem.
The rezoning vote, however, came after both City Manager Grayson Path and Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Mack assured those with concerns that the drainage issue is being studied, and encouraged those who spoke to meet with staff.
Before the trash privatization vote, Path reminded the council of staffing shortages this past summer which resulted in the reduction of trash pick-up from twice a week to once a week.
“Now we are getting ready to head into the hot months of the year, and I know from personal experience that’s a very challenging time to be on the back of a truck,” Path said, adding that the process of gathering information about what the city wants from a trash contractor, letting of bids and choosing a company is expected to be a six to ten-month process.
Going forward, Path said plans are in place for a Request for Proposal kickoff workshop during which specifics about what Paris expects from a sanitation company will be discussed and included in the request.
If a contract with Solid Waste Specialists were to gain approval, Path admonished the council to go through with the bidding process.
“You can always cancel up to the point of refusing bids,” Path said. “But I would advise if we were to proceed that we only reject bids because of the bids themselves being too high or didn’t get the points we wanted. If we are looking to outsource and move forward, we proceed with the process and go through the bid process.”
In other action, the council received a 2022 Paris Economic Development Corp. Annual Report, named Mayor Pro-Tem Reginald Hughes and Councilmen Clayton Pilgrim and Mihir Pankaj to a Paris Development Code Planning & Zoning Sub-Committee, declared unopposed candidate in Districts 4 and 5 for the May 6 election, approved a seniority pay resolution for firefighters to reflect earlier action by the council, acknowledged the employment of Kimmie Snowton as the new Community Outreach Coordinator for the Paris Police Department and approved zoning change requests at 3755 Jefferson Road and in the 3800 block of SE Loop 286 to allow a commercial business.
The council took no action after a closed session to discuss business prospects known by code names Project Red Maple and Project Clydesdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.