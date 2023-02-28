Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

With little opposition from the public at a Monday night meeting, the Paris City Council moved forward with plans to privatize both commercial and residential trash services within the city.

Although a handful of people spoke in opposition to the move during public forum, the council voted 7-0 to contract with Solid Waste Specialists to prepare a Request For Proposals at a cost of $39,940 to be reimbursed by the company that wins a contract,

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

