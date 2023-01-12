Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Council delayed action on a proposed payday loan ordinance at a Monday night meeting after hearing from credit access business representatives and upon the recommendation of city staff.

Instead, city officials plan to meet in the coming weeks with stakeholders to include concerned community members and industry representatives to fine tune a proposed ordinance. Council members heard from several industry representatives during a public hearing on the ordinance before instructing staff to proceed with information gathering meetings.

