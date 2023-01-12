Paris City Council delayed action on a proposed payday loan ordinance at a Monday night meeting after hearing from credit access business representatives and upon the recommendation of city staff.
Instead, city officials plan to meet in the coming weeks with stakeholders to include concerned community members and industry representatives to fine tune a proposed ordinance. Council members heard from several industry representatives during a public hearing on the ordinance before instructing staff to proceed with information gathering meetings.
During a public hearing, Rob Norcross, executive director the Consumer Service Alliance of Texas, the statewide trade association for the credit access business, first thanked city staff for reaching out to industry representatives and then explained how the industry has changed over the years by expanding from single payment to installment loans with multiple payment options.
“Other than Abilene, Paris is the first city since 2011 to contact the industry about an ordinance so we can have a conversation before you pass it, and we really appreciate that,” Norcross said. “Most of the cities that passed ordinances passed them in 2011 and 2012 when everybody was doing single payment loans. “We would like to work with your staff on maybe updating the ordinance to make it match what everybody’s doing today.”
Council member Mihir Pankaj stressed the importance of inviting stakeholders to informational meetings.
“I know that there’s a lot of folks in this community that are truly affected by this, and I want to make sure that everyone’s available for these meetings,” Pankaj said. “This council is very different from many other cities where we actually like to sit down, discuss things, get the facts and understand what’s at stake for our citizens.”
City Council first began consideration of a payday loan ordinance in October 2022 after a presentation by Lamar County United Way executive director Jenny Wilson and a representative from an advocacy group as the result of an August 2022 Poverty Task Force meeting on the topic. Staff presented a draft ordinance at a Nov. 14 meeing with plans to notify affected businesses about a Jan. 9 public hearing.
In other action at the Monday night meeting, the council approved the appointment of Chris Donnan of Hayter Engineering as the city’s representative on the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority as recommended by SuRRMA board chairman Jay Hodge. Donnan will fill a vacancy left by the retirement of Curtis Fendley. The council also approved an $400 increase in water and sewer tap fees and approved a 10-year strategic plan as presented by City Manager Grayson Path.
