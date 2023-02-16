With half of the Paris Police Department’s front line patrol positions vacant, Paris City Council on Monday approved several pay incentives in an effort to recruit officers to fill 18 vacancies.
“That’s almost 50% of our frontline force down right now,” City Manager Grayson Path said. “We are managing minimum shifts, but we cannot continue to lose officers at this rate.”
• To confront the situation, both Path and Police Chief Richard Salter recommended, and the council voted:
• to implement a $10,000 sign-on bonus for both certified and non-certified applicants, up from the current $5,000 at a budgetary cost of $90,000;
• to authorize up to $1,000 moving expense reimbursement for anyone who becomes an officer and lives more than 1 hour away estimated at no more than $18,000;
• to increase certification pay at a cost of roughly $120,000 paid to current officers for retention purposes; and,
• to authorize lateral seniority pay so when an applicant is hired, who is certified and has previous years of experience as an officer with another department, that officer will be placed in an appropriate seniority step to align with those with previous years of experience.
Path and Salter credited increased local competition from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and the four county independent school districts as a major factor in retaining officers, along with the shortage of law enforcement officers across the nation.
“We did some analysis of our local competition, and what it comes down to is compensation,” Grayson gave as the primary reason officers leave the Paris force to join either another local department or a police force elsewhere.
For years, the city pay scale was higher than other local departments, but not so any more, Salter said, adding that other departments are shorthanded and are recruiting as well.
“They are recruiting for less work and almost equal pay if they go to a school district,” Salter said. “And they are not dealing with some of the things that our officers are dealing with on the street.”
Paris spends $20,000, not including a salary, to send untrained new hires to the police academy, Salter noted.
“We’re the only agency in this region that funds training, and so we will always be training all of the law enforcement in this region,” Salter said. “We know that, and we’ve accepted that.”
Salter said the department continues to recruit far and wide and offers about four required civil service exams a year. Of the 32 applicants tested in the past year, the department hired two officers.
Path said the goal is to attract more candidates to take the entrance test, to attract existing certified candidates from afar to move to Paris and to retain existing officers once they are hired and get past those first few critical years on the force.
“It’s going to take time,” Path said. You don’t just hire officers tomorrow, so we want to get the information approved tonight out quickly so people can see.”
