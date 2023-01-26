Paris City Council sent revisions to a plan dealing with the city’s future transportation system as presented at a Monday meeting back to the drawing board with instructions for staff to obtain the opinion of a traffic engineer, perhaps from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Mayor Paul Portugal expressed concern that proposed collector streets and a four-lane arterial roadway planned from N. Main Street (Highway 271) eastward to Stillhouse Road and FM 195 would dump excessive traffic on already inadequate roadways.
“That’s going to dump a lot of traffic on 195 and Spur 139,” Portugal said of a four-lane roadway planned from the intersection of North Main Street at Lake Crook Road to Stillhouse Road and then farther eastward to FM 195 and Spur 139 before connecting to Northeast Loop 286. “I think we need to discuss this with a traffic engineer at TxDOT and see if they are OK with this because you don’t see many FM (Farm-to-Market) Roads that get expanded.”
Councilor Mihir Pankaj agreed with Portugal and urged further opportunities for public discussion along with the advice of a traffic engineer before adopting a revised Master Thoroughfare Plan.
“I’ve had a lot of constituents in my district asking me about this,” Pankaj said. “I commend you (the staff) for what you have done, but we need to have a broader discussion about this and get some other heads at the table to figure this out.”
The plan gained approval earlier this month by the Planning & Zoning Commission after several landowners appeared, resulting in some modifications to the proposal.
Changes presented to the council included revisions to the route of NL Parkway, which begins at North Main Street and serves the new North Lamar Elementary School and then is to proceed eastward to Stillhouse Road as development occurs.
Although not present at the earlier Planning & Zoning meeting, Tommy Haynes, whose family owns 120 acres west of Stillhouse Road that connects with the North Lamar ISD property, spoke during a public hearing and asked the council to delay action.
“I’m requesting that you table the vote on our property tonight,” Haynes said after he described how the proposed extension of NL Parkway would affect his property. He requested to meet further with city staff.
As he did at a Jan. 3 Planning and Zoning meeting, city planner Andrew Mack emphasized the city’s Master Thoroughfare Plan is for planning purposes only and that staff is concentrating first on areas of the city where growth is occurring.
“I want to indicate very clearly, the city has no plans to build these roads now or in the future,” Mack said on Jan. 3. “The roads are only intended to be constructed by the owners of the property at such time they decide to develop their property.
Mack further explained the purpose of the Master Thoroughfare Plan.
“This is simply laying out a plan that helps steer and guide the community as a whole as the staff works with developers and their engineers to figure out what route works best to serve their needs as well as the future needs of the community.”
In addition to the proposed collector street planned to serve the new North Lamar elementary school and proceed eastward to Stillhouse Road as development occurs, the recommended plan also includes a four-lane arterial roadway from Lake Crook Road to FM 195. Other recommendations include two smaller collector streets off Stillhouse Road, one to serve long-range North Lamar ISD district plans and another north of Levi Drive to serve planned development in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.