Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris City Council sent revisions to a plan dealing with the city’s future transportation system as presented at a Monday meeting back to the drawing board with instructions for staff to obtain the opinion of a traffic engineer, perhaps from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Mayor Paul Portugal expressed concern that proposed collector streets and a four-lane arterial roadway planned from N. Main Street (Highway 271) eastward to Stillhouse Road and FM 195 would dump excessive traffic on already inadequate roadways.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.